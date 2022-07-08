Who is Tony Yang

Tony Yang is a Taiwanese actor who has performed in both series and in movies. His birthplace is Taipei, Taiwan and he was called Yo Ning Yang. He was born in the year 1982 and he celebrates her birthday on 30th August. Tony is currently 40 years old as of 2022. His star sign is Virgo and he is about 180 cm as his blood type is O positive. Tony weighs about 64 kilograms. He has performed in many TV series and movies through which he became popular among people. He got married to Meinda Wang in the year 2020.

Tony Yang Movies

Tony gave his first debut movie in the year 2003 called “Crystal Boys” and in surprise he also won awards for his first debut movie. The story was about homosexual intolerance which took place during the 1970s period in Taipei. Then after he started to appear in many movies from the year 2004 until 2022. There were more collections of his movies in which he took the lead role as well as supporting characters. This made him prove his talents in his acting industry. To recall some of his best movies, here comes the list of his collections.

Light the Night Season 1 to 3 Demi Gods and Semi Devils Breath of Destiny Plurality The Rebel Princess My Best Friend’s Story The Message The Leg Love Yourself Midnight Dinner

Well, these are all the collections of movies and there are still more to get the best of his acting to the industry. He is such a versatile actor who has made his skills shine in the acting career. He has been such an inspiration to the other actors and made the best performance in every movie that he took part in.

Tony Yang Dramas

Not only movies, Tony gave his best even in the web series too. There are some series that are mostly a hit one and he took part as the best in connecting people to make them watch the shows while telecasting them. He did his best in every web series which went viral in social media. He has performed in both main leads and also cameo roles in most of the web series. He has a huge fan base for his acting skills especially for his web series. Some stories are from mainland China in which the best.