Canada is diverse and heaven on Earth.But wait. Do you know about the essential steps to be a Canadian citizen? You cannot just pick your bags and move there. There are specific procedures to migrate, multiple tips to secure your status there. You might even get citizenship there. All of it takes patience. However, if you already have a permanent residency in Canada, staying in the country for quite a long time, and haven’t violated any law, you can apply for the Canadian citizenship test to acquire your Canadian citizenship. Furthermore, this test comprises free multiple-choice, true, and false questions. However, make sure to score at least 75% if you want to pass this test. Along with the test, you will get a Citizenship Guide from where you can learn about symbols, Canada history, elections details, and much more.

Let’s discuss other techniques that can help you get citizenship for Canada.

1-Apply for PR

So, you've made up your mind to migrate towards Canada. Well, your decision is correct. You'll be welcomed to the beauty of Moraine Lake, or you could have an expensive dinner at the CN Tower (though we might warn you it makes people puke), or you can stroll at Stanley Park.

adult, you’re eligible to apply for a permanent Canadian residence, a stepping stone for citizenship approval.

You can come as a student, or through a specific province, or even ask a blood relative or spouse who lives in Canada to help you come to Canada.

Once you become a Canadian permanent resident, you’re entitled to healthcare, work, study, and travel.

2-Canada Express Entry

If you’re skilled, Canada has a fast-track system known as Express Entry specifically for skilled workers. It allows the immigrants to come to Canada to live and work as skilled workers.

This system will allow them citizenship too. Canada’s labor market needs skilled labor, so every individual province will use this system to recruit suitable candidates.

The applicants are given specific scores according to their talent and labor. Those with the highest marks and ranks are invited for a PR.

3-Study Visa

The most efficient way to enter Canada and get a PR is to prove that you’re an excellent student. Canada has world-class schools and universities where you can become a student if you have that money. You can also attend some vocational training courses instead of applying for a school.

Once you study at a Canadian university, you start to get job offers from Canadian companies. You can avail yourself of the opportunity to get a job and extend your stay inside the country. Once you spend ample time in Canada, the government will offer you PR and eventually citizenship.

4-Stick to the PR

If you have attained a permanent residency inside Canada, it still doesn’t guarantee citizenship. There is something you need to follow to reach that higher bar of Canadian citizenship.

For example, you must be physically available in Canada for a minimum of 1095 days during a 5-year stay before your application date. Moreover, you must also provide your three-year worth of tax returns in that 5-year PR span.

Let them know that you intend to live in Canada for the rest of your life.

5-Know about Canada

This might seem unnecessary, but you must know about Canada. Learn about Canadian history and its role in the commonwealth. Know what type of climate Canada has and learn about the beautiful places one can visit in the country.

Canada has two official languages, i.e., English and French. Try to be fluent in at least one language. Moreover, learn about the Canadian customs and what the people like. For example, Canadians love hockey, Tim Hortons, etc. Inform others about the efficient Covid vaccination system inside Canada.

Also, try to make contacts and friends. You might even get a plus one here that might help you attain citizenship even faster.

Final Thoughts

Canada is filled with opportunities. You only need some clever tricks and patience to become a permanent resident and citizen in this beautiful city.