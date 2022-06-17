Are you a Functional Consultant or a developer who would like to venture into the information technology field? Would you like to show your organization and employers your skills in configuring the Microsoft Power Platform? Well, the Microsoft PL-200 exam is a surefire way to stand out from the crowd. In this post, we will discuss what this test is about and how it can help you build a successful career as a Functional Consultant.

What Is the Microsoft PL-200 Exam?

The PL-200: Microsoft Power Platform Functional Consultant exam assesses an individual’s abilities in the configuration of Microsoft Power Platform solutions and apps. Specifically, it evaluates your proficiency in configuring Microsoft Dataverse, creating applications with the use of Microsoft Power Apps, creating and managing Microsoft Power Automate, implementing Microsoft Power Virtual Agents chatbots, integrating Microsoft Power Apps with other services and applications, as well as managing solutions. The test is available in the English and Japanese languages and the registration for it costs $165. To pass the evaluation, you need to reach a minimum passing score of 700 points out of 1000 available. You will be awarded the Microsoft Certified: Power Platform Functional Consultant Associate certification after successful completion of the exam.

Can You Take the PL-200 Exam If You Have Limited Experience with the Microsoft Power Platform?

Yes, you can. However, there are a few prerequisites you will need to consider. To sit for this exam, you will need to have a practical understanding of the Power Platform and some proficiency in process analysis and data modeling. Depending on your knowledge, you can either take the learning path courses offered by Microsoft for the PL-200 exam, or if you feel like you need to recap the fundamentals you can even take the courses provided for the Microsoft PL-900 exam first. Moreover, as suggested by Microsoft, if you feel you need to build additional experience, you can use Power BI to create a basic dashboard or work as a volunteer in Microsoft Power Platform consulting projects. If you would like to gain additional information there are various books on Amazon related to the exam contents and YouTube videos provided by IT professionals who have already done the PL-200 exam.

What Are the Opportunities Available after Acing the PL-200 Exam?

The Microsoft Certified: Power Platform Functional Consultant Associate certification will be a great asset for climbing up your career ladder. According to ZipRecruiter, a functional consultant earns an average of $90,480 per annum. However, if you have the right amount of expertise and valuable certifications like this, you can raise your pay up to $153,500 annually. Furthermore, even if you are just a job seeker but validate your skills in Microsoft Power Platform and apps with the certification from a renowned vendor, your employers will hire you more likely in comparison with your non-certified peers.

Conclusion

The PL-200 exam is a very valuable test as it not only opens many doors for individuals who want to establish a career as functional consultants but also paves the way to higher Microsoft certifications. You can either level up to expert-level certifications or take a new direction and earn the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Functional Consultant designations as the PL-200 test is one of the requirements to certify.