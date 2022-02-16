If you’re looking for a new comedy series to watch on Netflix, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is the perfect show for you. This hilarious new series follows the story of Kimmy Schmidt, a woman who has been rescued after 15 years of cult and is just starting to adjust to life in the outside world. With an all-star cast including Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, and Jane Krakowski, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is sure to keep you entertained from beginning to end!

What is Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt all about?

29-year old Kimmy Schmidt is trying to find her way in the world after being rescued from a doomsday cult. She arrives at a fictitious place in Burnsville, Indiana where she must adjust not only with herself but also with other people who are now allowing themselves freedom again too!

Kimmy is determined to be something other than a victim and armed only with her positive attitude. She moves to New York City, where she quickly makes friends from all walks of life- including Lillian Kaushtupper! She finds a roommate in struggling actor Titus Andromedon and gains employment as a nanny for the melancholic socialite Jacqueline Voorhees.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt tracks ranked

“Unbreakable”- “Unbreakable” is a toe-tapping, upbeat song that manages to capture the humor and uplifting tone of Netflix’s hit show. This tune also has some quirky musical moments in it! “Peeno Noir” (Season 1, Episode 6)- Titus creates catchy and meaningless lyrics that are perfect for getting wasted. “Hold Up” Parody (Season 3, Episode 2)- “Hold Up” is a perfect example of how the show can be both silly and insightful, or serious but also very funny. “Little Girl, Big City” (Season 4, Episode 1)- Season 4 of “Little Girl, Big City” opens with a clever parody of The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Furthermore, it gets extra points for the line “Now you’re laughing at salads” in a spot-on parody of the meme.

Why you should watch Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt?

The show is hilarious. Ellie Kemper’s portrayal of Kimmy Schmidt is spot-on and will have you laughing out loud. The supporting cast is also fantastic, from Tituss Burgess as Titus to Jane Krakowski as Jacqueline. And the writing is sharp – the jokes never feel stale or overdone.

But Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt doesn’t just be also surprisingly poignant. The characters are all so richly drawn that you quickly start to care about them, even when they’re doing things you might not normally condone (like Jacqueline hiring Kimmy as her nanny). There are some truly heartwarming moments in the series, and it’s a testament to Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s success that they don’t feel out of place among all the jokes.

The show is also pretty progressive when it comes to race and gender, which makes sense given co-creator Tina Fey’s history with 30 Rock. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt doesn’t have an agenda – instead, these issues are woven into the fabric of the series in such a way that you might not even notice them unless you’re looking for them specifically. And while some people may find this annoying or distracting from what should be “just” entertainment (as if there isn’t room for both), I personally found Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt to be very refreshing because it presents its characters without judgment or stereotype.

What is Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt?

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is a satirical comedy about Kimmy, who was rescued along with three other women from an underground bunker where they had been held captive for 15 years by a doomsday cult leader. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has some laugh-out-loud moments and will definitely appeal to fans of 30 Rock (or Fey in general) as there are plenty of self-aware jokes that lean on the meta side. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s first season does have its flaws – it can be uneven at times as it jumps around between different plot lines and characters with no real sense of direction or purpose. But overall I found Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt to be fun, engaging, and even – a good way to kill some time when you’re bored and have nothing better to do.