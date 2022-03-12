History buffs and television fans alike have something to celebrate this week, as ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ has been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3! The series is a sequel to the hit show ‘Vikings,’ and tells the story of how Leif Eriksson came to be one of the most famous warriors in history. If you’re looking forward to the new season, or just curious about what all the hype is about, read on for an in-depth look at ‘Vikings: Valhalla.’

What are ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ all about?

During season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla, we follow one of history’s most famous Vikings, Leif Eriksson, as tensions escalate between the Vikings and the English as well as within the Vikings themselves as Christian and pagan beliefs start to collide.

What is the latest update on ‘Vikings: Valhalla’?

Season 2 of ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ which has been shooting for a while, is anticipated to premiere in 2023. Production on Vikings: Valhalla’s third season is expected to begin this spring. Stuart is best known for penning the movie Die Hard and is returning for Season 2 and 3 of the series as creator, showrunner, and executive producer.

Stuart expresses his thanks via a statement

“ Fans of Valhalla– THANK YOU to the millions of you who have followed (and rewatched!) Season One. The figures have been mind-boggling and beyond my wildest anticipations. I’m thrilled to be capable to confirm that we wrapped and are formerly editing Season Two and that production will start soon on Season Three. While the stories for Leif, Freydis, Harald, Olaf, Canute, and the rest of our astounding cast are undercover, I can say without hesitance that their expeditions will be indeed more grand than what you’ve seen so far. SKÅL!!!”

Peter Friedlander announcement

Netflix’s Head of US/Canada Scripted Series, Peter Friedlander, said the following:

“The fans have spoken and we could not be more thrilled than to bring them more of the grand adventure and heart-pounding action they love. Jeb Stuart has proficiently taken this cherished saga 125 years into the future and presented a whole new generation of Vikings and stories that have echoed with new and existing fans all over the world. There’s abundance more to avenge and additional battles to fight!”

Why you should watch ‘Vikings: Valhalla’?

Valhalla is set one hundred years after the original ‘Vikings’ series and will focus on the descendants of Ragnar Lothbrok. The show will explore their quest to fulfil their destiny as conquerors and rulers. ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ will also feature some familiar faces, such as Freydis Eriksdottir (Frida Gustavsson), who was introduced in season six of ‘Vikings’. If you’re a fan of the ‘Vikings’ franchise, then you’ll definitely want to check out ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ when it premieres on Netflix later this year! Stay tuned for more updates!

Sound the horns. Vikings: Valhalla is returning for Season 2 & 3. SKOL! 🔥 ⚔️ 🛡 pic.twitter.com/y6vmMVJual — Vikings Valhalla (@NetflixValhalla) March 9, 2022

Who is in the cast of ‘Vikings: Valhalla’?

Sam Corlett as Leif Erikson

Frida Gustavsson as Freydís Eiríksdóttir

Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson

Bradley Freegard as King Cnut

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Olaf Haraldsson

Caroline Henderson as Jarl Haakon

Laura Berlin as Queen Emma of Normandy

David Oakes as Godwin

What is the cast saying about ‘Vikings: Valhalla’?

Sam Corlett said, “ ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ is an incredibly ambitious project – the scale and attention to detail are astounding. I feel extremely privileged to be a part of it, and am excited to see how fans react when they get their first glimpse of the show.”

Frida Gustavsson said, “I am really happy that I got cast in ‘Vikings: Valhalla’! It is such an amazing project with great actors and crew. I think everyone will love watching it on Netflix!”

Leo Suter said, “It feels fantastic to be a part of ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ – the cast and crew are incredible and the scripts are some of the best I’ve ever read. I can’t wait for people to see it!”

What do you think of 'Vikings: Valhalla' so far? Are you excited about the new season?