Wang Kai is a Chinese actor born on August 18, 1982, in Wuhan, Hubei Province.

Early Life

He was passionate about acting from school days when he even performed Thunderstorm. However, due to opposition from his mother, who wanted him to go for a safe and secure job, he started working as a book porter at Xinhua Bookstore after high school. His father wanted him to enter sports, but that couldn’t happen. However, his ingrained and hidden passion for acting helped him to take side jobs during his free time while doing his job.

During the process, a director saw potential in him, which made him resign from the job as he moved to Shanghai to pursue acting at the Shanghai Theatre Academy in 2002.

Career

In 2006, Wang got a prestigious breakthrough in Cold Autumn. He ed fame through Ugly Wudi (2008-20, adapted from the American comedy series Ugly Betty. All four seasons were greatly liked and appreciated. His career is also known for his role in “Youth,” where he was shown as an uneducated and rugged youth. He had many other proven records, such as in 2020 when he starred in the historical drama Held in Lonely Castle. He is also known for his role in Dynasty Warriors (2021).

Music Debut

Besides being an actor, he tried his hands at music and debuted as “World of One.” One of the songs, “Loneliness for One,” reflected his initial mindset while entering the acting field.