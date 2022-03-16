Killing Eve Season 4 is one of the most anticipated TV series of 2018. The show, which is produced by BBC America, will air its first episode on April 7th. Killing Eve tells the story of a British intelligence officer who becomes obsessed with a female assassin. The series has been praised for its strong female characters and high-quality writing. If you’re looking for an edge-of-your-seat drama to watch in 2018, Killing Eve is definitely worth checking out!

Killing Eve Season four will continue to follow the story of British intelligence officer Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and her cat-and-mouse game with international assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). The new season will consist of eight hour-long episodes, and it is expected to air in the spring of 2018. Killing Eve was created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who also wrote and directed several episodes of the first season.

Who are the characters in Killing Eve Season 4?

The main characters in Killing Eve Season four are British intelligence officer Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and international assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). Other important characters include Eve’s husband Niko (Owen McDonnell), Villanelle’s handler Konstantin Vasiliev (Kim Bodnia), and MI-Six agent Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw).

The new season of Killing Eve will pick up where the last season left off, with Eve and Villanelle both recovering from being stabbed by each other. As they recover, they are both eager to resume their lethal game of cat and mouse. The new season will also see the return of Konstantin, who was last seen fleeing Moscow after betraying Villanelle.

What is the Killing Eve Season 4 plot?

The fourth season of Killing Eve will pick up where the third season left off, with Villanelle having killed Niko in front of a heartbroken Eve. Now that they have both crossed boundaries and broken rules, there may be no turning back for these two women who are addicted to one another. As their cat-and-mouse game intensifies, they each attempt to outsmart the other in a race to take control.

The Killing Eve Season four trailer opens with Villanelle attending a lavish party in London before we see her carrying out a hit. She is then seen meeting up with Eve, who looks like she has been crying. “I’m not going to be the person that you want me to be,” she tells her. “You need to kill me.” The trailer also gives us a glimpse of the new character Dasha, who is seen teaching Villanelle how to cook borscht.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are the ratings of Killing Eve Season 4?

The Killing Eve Season four has an IMDB rating and a rotten tomatoes score of 100%. The Killing Eve Season four has a total of eight episodes. Critics Consensus: Killing Eve deftly mixes sharp wit with deliriously fun action and intrigue, reaffirming its title as one of TV’s best thrillers.

What does the Cast say about Killing Eve Season 4-

“Killing Eve season four is even better than the first three seasons. The writing is fantastic, the acting is top-notch, and the direction is spot on. I can’t wait to see what happens next.” -Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com

“It’s a perfect blend of genres that will keep you guessing until the very end.” – Kaitlin Thomas, TV.com

“Killing Eve is back and better than ever. The new season is full of twists and turns that will keep you on the edge of your seat.” – Kelly Lawler, USA Today