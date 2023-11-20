Religious Significance

Weirwood trees hold great religious significance in the Game of Thrones universe. According to the A Wiki of Ice and Fire, weirwood trees were worshipped by the Children of the Forest and those who follow the Old Gods. The carved faces on weirwood trunks are seen as representations or manifestations of the Old Gods (Quora). Important ceremonies in the North, like weddings, are often conducted in front of weirwood trees so the Old Gods can bear witness.

Locations and Appearance

Weirwoods are usually found in sacred groves called godswoods, often within castle walls in the North. According to IGN, godswoods contain a single weirwood tree at their center. The trees have distinctive red leaves and faces carved into their trunks. While weirwoods were once common throughout Westeros, deforestation has led to them being mostly confined to the North and beyond the Wall . One famous location with weirwoods is the Dark Hedges in Northern Ireland, which represented the Kingsroad in Game of Thrones (BBC News).

H2: Weirwood Trees and Greenseeing

Weirwood trees play an important role in greenseeing and visions in the world of Game of Thrones. According to Bustle, viewers learned that the Children of the Forest used weirwood trees to turn men into White Walkers. Greenseers like Bran Stark are also able to see into the past and communicate through carved weirwood faces (Book Analysis). The large weirwood in Winterfell’s godswood may have significance in Bran’s ability to fight the Night King and play a pivotal role in the Great War (Bustle). So weirwood trees serve almost as a window into greensight and the magical aspects of the Game of Thrones world.

