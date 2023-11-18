Netflix has become a dominant force in the entertainment industry since launching its streaming service in 2007. With over 200 million subscribers worldwide, Netflix has amassed a vast library of television shows and movies to keep viewers engaged. But what exactly are people watching the most on Netflix?

To help audiences discover its most popular content, Netflix publishes daily Top 10 lists that rank the 10 most watched TV shows and movies in various countries worldwide. These lists provide a snapshot of what content resonates most with Netflix subscribers globally and locally market by market.

Netflix’s Global Top 10 Lists

In addition to country-specific rankings, Netflix publishes overall “Global Top 10” lists that reveal the most watched non-English language TV shows and movies being streamed internationally.

For example, as of November 2023, the top non-English show on Netflix globally is Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (source). This Korean adaptation of the popular Spanish series Money Heist has been a major hit for Netflix viewers worldwide since its June 2022 premiere.

Other frequently top-ranking non-English language shows on Netflix’s global lists include the Brazilian drama The Two Popes, Spanish series like Elite and The Unforgivable, and Korean sensations like All of Us Are Dead and Squid Game.

Netflix also shares an “Overall Top 10” ranking the platform’s most popular English-language TV shows and films across all countries. In November 2023, the science fiction drama 1899 from the creators of Dark was the top-ranked English program globally (source).

Country-Specific Netflix Top 10 Lists

For even more localized insights, Netflix publishes individual Top 10 rankings for over 90 countries. These lists reveal the most watched content within each nation using Netflix.

For example, in the United States, the supernatural thriller The Watcher was the most watched English-language show on Netflix for several weeks in October 2023. And in Sweden, the historical drama The King dominated the Swedish Top 10 list throughout November 2023 (source).

ADVERTISEMENT

Country-specific lists provide a lens into each market’s unique tastes and how content resonates locally. They can also highlight breakout non-English hits finding new global audiences, like the Indonesian crime drama The Adventurers which ranked in the Top 10 in Indonesia and multiple other Southeast Asian countries in late 2023.

In conclusion, Netflix’s daily Top 10 lists offer valuable insight into what types of TV shows and movies are most engaging its hundreds of millions of subscribers around the world. Both global rankings and country-specific data provide a sense of the most “popular” content on the streaming service.