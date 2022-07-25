ISO 27001, also ISO/IEC 27001, is a globally accepted standard for information security with proposed requirements for executing Information Security Management System (ISMS). The ISO/IEC 27001 was published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in partnership with the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). The founders are leading international organizations that develop international standards.

They first launched the framework in 2005 and updated it in 2013 to provide improved security support to corporate and personal assets. The ISMS is a complete strategy to assure assets’ integrity, confidentiality, and availability. It is part of a set of standards called the ISO 27001 compliance checklist created to manage how data is secure from inappropriate use and external threats.

The ISO 27001 security system has a toolkit that companies can leverage with pre-written policies, templates, and procedures. The full name of the framework is ISO/IEC 27001 – Information technology — Security techniques — Information security management systems — Requirements.

ISO Framework and the Purpose of the ISO 27001

ISO framework is a blend of different processes and policies that can benefit organizations of any industry and size to secure information systematically without incurring huge costs in the process and adopt an Information Security Management System (ISMS).

So, Why is ISO 27001 Important?

Information security is a backbone of progressive technology adoption across private and public organizations. And as an information security framework, ISO 27001 guarantees a well secure system of information in a company. Beyond that, as a certified organization, the framework also helps to get the confidence and approval of clients and customers, knowing full well that the company takes the security of their data seriously.

ISO 27001can also be acquired by individuals who want to prove top-level skills to their prospective employers. It can be obtained by taking a required course and excelling in the examinations. As a globally recognized framework, ISO 27001 creates better business opportunities for organizations and professionals.

ISMS And Its 3 Main Security Goals?

The ISMS framework is an Information Security Management System (ISMS) is a combination of instructions that organizations must adhere to assure complete security of information. It was created to achieve three primary security goals for companies that store, process, and manage sensitive data of customers and the company. The three primary goals include:

Availability or Accessibility : The information should only be within reach of authorized persons when required.

Confidentiality : Only people with the legal right to information should have access to it.

Integrity : adjustment to information can only be made by authorized individuals.

The ISMS also performs functions such as;

Identifying stakeholders and their considerations to information security.

Identify existing risks connected to the information stored.

Define controls and other methods of reducing risks and threats to data.

Create a clearly defined path for your information security goals.

Implement necessary risk treatment methods and controls.

Check repeatedly for optimal functioning of the implemented controls.

Constantly improve the complete functionalities of the ISMS to improve security.

You can create hard copies of these rules as documents, organization policies, and procedures, and they may also be produced as undocumented and established processes and technology. ISO 27001 specifies the needed documents, i.e., which must exist at a minimum.

How Does ISO 27001 Work?

ISO 27001 aims to secure the integrity, availability, and confidentiality of an organizational information structure. They uncover potential information security challenges and then define the efforts required to avoid problems or a situation getting worse. This includes risk treatment or risk mitigation.

In essence, the central ISO 27001 concept is based on managing information security risks and deploying required safeguards or controls to treat them systematically.

A company implementing the ISO 27001 framework must list all controls necessary to be implemented in a document known as the Statement of Applicability.

How to Implement ISO 27001

Organizations that want to keep up with the changes in the standard industryand implement ISO 27001 will need to follow some steps to derive the fu security benefits from the framework. The steps include:

Scoping projects.

Acquiring leadership commitment to protecting corporate assets.

Conducting risk assessment.

Implementing technical measures to mitigate risks.

Creating support systems and policies.

Conducting continuous employee awareness.

Developing appropriate internal skills.

Auditing and continuous ISMS.

Undertaking the certification audit.

The ISO 27001 Certification and Its Benefits

ISO 27001 Certification is widely recognized in different countries globally. And there are currently over 40,000 organizations with the certification. Certification helps companies align their data security measures to an internationally trusted and established benchmark. The benefits are: