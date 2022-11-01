A family lawyer is a lawyer who deals with family law cases. Family law is diverse and can include issues such as spousal support and child custody. The role of a family lawyer often overlaps with that of a divorce lawyer and can also overlap with that of an adoption lawyer, depending on the case.

Here are the roles of a family lawyer

Help with the divorce process: The role of a family lawyer is to be a mediator and counselor throughout the divorce process. This includes helping you and your spouse to resolve disputes amicably, such as working out an agreement on child custody and visitation and preparing the documents needed for the divorce proceedings such as summons, complaint, answer, and filing them with the court. The lawyer will guide you through the time-consuming legal process and appear in court on your behalf, if necessary, should you have to go to trial. The lawyer will also represent you in all court hearings and ensure that all paperwork is filed timely.

Help make decisions regarding children: When children are embroiled in a divorce or custody case, the stakes are high. Parents are often left wondering how their children will be affected by the new living arrangements or whether they will be able to maintain a relationship with them. A family lawyer can help you navigate these tricky waters so you can take the best possible course of action for your loved ones.

Child custody: Another common issue families often need legal help with is child custody. This is when one parent wants to take away the other parent’s right to be involved in their children’s lives or when they want to change the custody arrangements they already have. A family lawyer can handle this sort of case under the guidance of their client and work towards what will benefit them most. They will also make sure that the decision made is fair and that it follows all necessary laws.

Child support: Child support refers to the amount of money paid by one party in a divorce or separation agreement to the parent with whom the children live, usually monthly. This money often covers expenses such as food, clothing, shelter, and medical care for the children. In many cases, child support payments are made through an agency that distributes the funds to the parent with custody. Sometimes there are additional requirements and enforcement measures to ensure that child support is being paid as it should be.

If a noncustodial parent fails to pay child support as required by court order or agreement, the custodial parent may file a contempt action against them. In such cases, if the court finds that they willfully failed to pay their obligation, they can be held in contempt and even incarcerated until the arrears are paid.

Key Takeaway

When you are going through a difficult time and need help, contact a family lawyer. A family lawyer is a person who helps with family law issues. If you have questions about child custody, child support, or other family issues, a family lawyer can answer your questions and help you get the assistance you need.