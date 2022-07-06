It has been confirmed that Han Geng has been terminated from Super Junior in the year 2009 in the month of December. It was done without any discussion with the SM and it made him lose his time. After sometime the SM Entertainment has confirmed that the termination of his was confirmed by him. His fans were really in shock and also in a confused state after hearing this news.

Who was the first Chinese kpop idol?

The first chinese Kpop idol is none other than Han Geng to be the first singer of the kpop culture. He was the one to create this music sensation around the country of China. In the year 2002, Han was signed to SM Entertainment and then he joined Super Junior. He gave his debut performance in South Korea and also in China from 2005 to 2008. Then, due to some issues he was terminated from SM Entertainment and he moved to film industries. But, he became the sensational news on being the first kpop idol in all of China.

Who is Han Geng’s wife?

Han married Celina Jade who was an actress. The wedding took place on 31st of December in the year 2019. Their wedding took place in a forest where The Hobbit movie was filmed. Their wedding was planned in such a way where the place in the forest was so comfortable and also eye-catching. The bride was the one who selected the place b y watching it in the drone. The forest was located in New Zealand and it was an amazing place and all the guests who visited their wedding were surprised to look at that place.

How old is Henry Lau?

Henry is a Canadian singer who was born in the year 1989 and he celebrates his birthday on 11th of October. Henry is currently 33 years old as of 2022. He was born to Peter Lau and his mother’s name is not provided. He is a professional singer, musician, actor, songwriter, composer, producer, dancer and also entertainer.

Is Han Geng married?

Yes, Han is married and he was married to an actress named Celina Jade. Their wedding took place in a beautiful and also famous forest. The wedding planner from the suggestion of the bride chose the best destination for their wedding and it was a splendid moment to the couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read also :