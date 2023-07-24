Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s relationship has been the subject of much speculation over the years. The two have been friends for a long time, but it wasn’t until recently that they started dating. Here’s everything you need to know about their relationship, including when they started dating.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been friends for years, but they didn’t start dating until 2021. The two were first spotted together in New York City in November of that year. Since then, they have been spotted together on numerous occasions, including at the 2021 Yams Day Benefit Concert in New York City.

In May of 2022, it was confirmed that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were expecting their first child together. A source told PEOPLE, “Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents.” The couple welcomed their son one month after A$AP Rocky’s arrest.

In June of 2023, A$AP Rocky fueled marriage rumors with Rihanna during a performance for Spotify Beach at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France. The rapper seemed to drop a major hint about their relationship, leaving fans wondering if they had tied the knot.

Here are some frequently asked questions about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s relationship:

Q: When did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky start dating?

A: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky started dating in 2021.

Q: When did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome their first child?

A: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child in May of 2022.

Q: Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky married?

A: It is unclear if Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are married. A$AP Rocky fueled marriage rumors in June of 2023, but the couple has not confirmed if they tied the knot.