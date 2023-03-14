Judy Kuhn is an American actress and singer known for her work on Broadway and in film and television. She has been nominated for multiple Tony Awards for her performances in musicals and is also known for her voice-acting work in animated movies and TV shows.

Early Life and Career of Judy Kuhn

Judy Kuhn was born in New York City in 1958 and grew up in a family of musicians. She began performing in musicals in high school and went on to study theater at Oberlin College.

Kuhn’s breakout role came in 1985 when she was cast as Cosette in the original Broadway production of “Les Misérables.” She went on to star in several other successful Broadway musicals, including “Chess,” “She Loves Me,” and “Fun Home.”

In addition to her work on stage, Kuhn has also lent her voice to several animated films and TV shows, including the Disney classics “Pocahontas” and “Enchanted.” Mulan 2“.

Awards and Accomplishments of Judy Kuhn

Judy Kuhn has been recognized for her talent and accomplishments in the theater industry. She has been nominated for four Tony Awards for her performances in “Les Misérables,” “Chess,” “She Loves Me,” and “Fun Home.”

Kuhn has also won several awards for her voice acting work, including a Grammy Award for her role in “Pocahontas” and a Daytime Emmy Award for her work on the animated TV show “X-Men: Evolution.”

Activism and Philanthropy of Judy Kuhn

Judy Kuhn actively supports several charitable organizations, including Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the Hetrick-Martin Institute, and the Trevor Project. She has also used her platform to advocate for LGBTQ rights and has been a vocal supporter of the transgender community.

Kuhn has also been involved in several environmental causes and advocates for animal rights and welfare.

FAQs:

Q: What is Judy Kuhn’s background in musical theater?

A: Judy Kuhn began performing in musicals in high school and went on to study theater at Oberlin College. She has starred in several successful Broadway productions, including “Les Misérables,” “Chess,” “She Loves Me,” and “Fun Home.”

Q: What animated films has Judy Kuhn voiced characters in?

A: Judy Kuhn has lent her voice to several animated films, including “Pocahontas,” “Enchanted,” and “Home on the Range.”

Q: What awards has Judy Kuhn won?

A: Judy Kuhn has been nominated for four Tony Awards and has won a Grammy Award and a Daytime Emmy Award for her voice-acting work.

Q: What philanthropic causes is Judy Kuhn involved in?

A: Judy Kuhn is a supporter of several charitable organizations, including Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the Hetrick-Martin Institute, and the Trevor Project. She also advocates for LGBTQ rights, environmental causes, and animal rights and welfare.

Q: What is Judy Kuhn’s stance on LGBTQ rights?

A: Judy Kuhn advocates for LGBTQ rights and has been a vocal supporter of the transgender community.