Nathan Dales grew up in Calgary, Alberta. He is a graduate of the University of Alberta with a degree in History. He has since spent months traveling and working in Portugal, Colombia, and Costa Rica.

Nathan currently resides in Vancouver, where he works as an educator for the International Language Academy of Canada (ILAC). His background includes two years teaching English at Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey – Campus Guadalajara in Mexico and three years as an ESL instructor for Youth Unlimited.

Recently Nathan enrolled himself as an undergraduate student to specialize his studies on Latin America’s history. He and his partner are raising bilingual children who will be citizens of both Canada and Mexico. He graduated in 2007 from The American Academy Of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles, where he studied theater.

Filmography

Film

Year Title Role Notes 2017 Goon: Last of the Enforcers Petr 2020 The Broken Hearts Gallery Jeff 2021 Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Vickers

Television

Year Title Role Notes 2010 Tower Prep Security Monitor 6 episodes 2012 Fringe Loyalist Guard #2 Episode: “The Bullet That Saved the World” 2013 King & Maxwell Doyle Ross Episode: “Wild Card” 2015 iZombie EMT Episode: “Pilot” 2015 Backstrom Timothy Fitch Episode: “I Like to Watch” 2015 Supernatural Seth / Oskar 2 episodes 2016–2021 Letterkenny Daryl 67 episodes 2017 The Indian Detective Agent Shamansky 4 episodes 2019 Littlekenny Young Daryl 5 episodes

Where is Nathan Dales from?

