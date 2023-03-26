Tom Franklin is an American author born in Dickinson, Alabama, in 1963. He is known for his novels and short stories that explore the complexities of life in the American South. Franklin received his undergraduate degree from the University of South Alabama and his MFA from the University of Arkansas. He is the John and Renee Grisham Writer-in-Residence at the University of Mississippi.

Tom Franklin: Early Life and Career

Tom Franklin was born and raised in Dickinson, a small town in rural Alabama. His father was a truck driver, and his mother worked as a nurse. Franklin attended the University of South Alabama, where he earned his undergraduate degree in English. After graduating, he worked in various jobs, including as a heavy equipment operator and a carpenter, before deciding to pursue a career in writing.

Franklin enrolled in the MFA program at the University of Arkansas, where he studied under writers such as Ellen Gilchrist and Barry Hannah. While in Arkansas, he met his future wife, the writer Beth Ann Fennelly. After graduating, Franklin taught creative writing at the University of South Alabama and the University of Mississippi.

Tom Franklin: Literary Career

Tom Franklin’s first book, a collection of short stories titled “Poachers,” was published in 1999. The book was widely praised for its vivid portrayal of life in the rural South, and it won the Edgar Award for Best First Novel. In 2001, Franklin published his first novel, “Hell at the Breech,” set in his home state of Alabama and focused on the violence and corruption of the state’s early history.

In 2006, Franklin published his second novel, “Smonk,” which was set in the fictional town of Old Texas, Alabama, and was described by The New York Times as “an exuberantly nasty piece of work.” The book was a finalist for the James Tait Black Memorial Prize for fiction.

Franklin’s third novel, “Crooked Letter, Crooked Letter,” was published in 2010 and became a New York Times bestseller. The book explored race, class, and friendship themes in the American South and was shortlisted for the UK’s prestigious Gold Dagger award.

In addition to his novels, Franklin has published several more collections of short stories, including “Poachers” and “The Tilted World,” which he co-wrote with his wife, Beth Ann Fennelly. His work has appeared in several literary magazines and journals, including The New Yorker, Harper’s, and Esquire.

FAQs:

Q: What are Tom Franklin’s most famous works?

A: Tom Franklin is known for his novels "Crooked Letter, Crooked Letter," "Smonk," and "Hell at the Breech," as well as his collections of short stories "Poachers" and "The Tilted World"

Q: What are the themes of Tom Franklin’s writing?

A: Tom Franklin’s writing often explores the complexities of life in the American South, with themes such as race, class, friendship, and the struggle to overcome adversity.

Q: Has Tom Franklin won any awards for his writing?

A: Yes, Tom Franklin has won several awards for his writing, including the Edgar Award for Best First Novel for “Poachers” and the UK’s Gold Dagger award for “Crooked Letter, Crooked Letter.”

Q: Is Tom Franklin still writing?

A: Yes, Tom Franklin is still writing. His most recent book, “The Last Bookaneer,” was published in 2015.