French daredevil Remi Lucidi died on July 25, 2023, after falling from the 68th floor of a skyscraper in Hong Kong. Lucidi was known for his daring and risky feats of climbing and jumping from high-rise buildings worldwide, which he often posted on his social media accounts.

Here is all you need to know about Remi Lucidi:

Who was Remi Lucidi?

Remi Lucidi was a French stuntman and parkour enthusiast who gained fame for his daring feats of climbing and jumping from high-rise buildings around the world. He was born in France in 1993 and began practicing parkour at a young age. He later became interested in stunt work and began performing in films and television shows.

Lucidi gained a following on social media for his videos and photos of his stunts, which he often performed without safety equipment or harnesses. He had over 20,000 followers on Instagram and a popular YouTube channel, where he uploaded some of his most daring stunts.

What happened to Remi Lucidi?

On July 25, 2023, Remi Lucidi fell to his death from the 68th floor of a skyscraper in Hong Kong. He was reportedly attempting a stunt on the building when he lost his footing and fell to the ground.

The incident was captured on video and circulated widely on social media, prompting a worldwide debate about the ethics of extreme stunts and the impact of social media on our society.

What is the legacy of Remi Lucidi?

Remi Lucidi’s death has sparked a conversation about the dangers of extreme stunts and the influence of social media on young people. Many have criticized Lucidi for his reckless behavior and for promoting dangerous stunts on his social media accounts.

However, others have praised Lucidi for his passion and dedication to his craft, and for inspiring others to pursue their dreams and push their limits. Some have even called him a modern-day daredevil, in the tradition of Evel Knievel and other famous stunt performers.

Regardless of one’s opinion of Lucidi and his stunts, his death serves as a tragic reminder of the risks involved in extreme sports and the importance of safety and caution when attempting dangerous feats.