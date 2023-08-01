“Stargate Universe” was a science fiction television series from 2009 to 2011. The show followed a group of people stranded on an ancient spaceship called the Destiny, traveling through the universe on a pre-programmed course. Despite its devoted fan base, the show was canceled after just two seasons, leaving fans wondering if there will ever be a “Stargate Universe” season 3.

Here are some frequently asked questions about the possibility of a “Stargate Universe” season 3:

Will there be a “Stargate Universe” season 3?

As of 2023, there are no official plans for a “Stargate Universe” season 3. Syfy canceled the show after its second season, and despite efforts by fans to revive the series, there has been no word from the network or the show’s creators about a potential third season.

Why was “Stargate Universe” canceled?

Several factors contributed to the cancellation of “Stargate Universe.” One of the main reasons was low ratings. Despite having a devoted fan base, the show struggled to attract a wider audience, ultimately leading to its cancellation.

Another factor was the cost of producing the show. “Stargate Universe” was one of the most expensive shows on Syfy at the time, with each episode reportedly costing around $2 million to produce. The network canceled the series with low ratings and high production costs.

Has there been any talk of a “Stargate Universe” revival?

There have been rumors and speculation about a potential “Stargate Universe” revival over the years. Still, as of 2023, there has been no official announcement about a new season or a reboot of the series. However, some cast and crew members have expressed interest in revisiting the show and continuing the story.

In 2018, actor David Blue, who played Eli Wallace on the show, tweeted that he had been talking with MGM about a potential revival of “Stargate Universe.” However, nothing ever came of these talks, and there has been no further news about a possible revival.

What would a “Stargate Universe” season 3 look like?

If there were to be a “Stargate Universe” season 3, it would likely pick up where the second season left off and continue the story of the crew of the Destiny as they try to survive on the ancient spaceship and find a way back to Earth. The second season ended on a cliffhanger, with the crew facing a new threat and the fate of several characters left uncertain.

A third season would likely explore the ramifications of this cliffhanger and delve deeper into the mythology of the “Stargate” universe. It would also continue to develop the characters and their relationships and introduce new challenges and obstacles for the crew to overcome.

Is there still hope for a “Stargate Universe” season 3?

While there has been no official announcement about a new season of “Stargate Universe,” there is still hope for fans of the show. Over the years, several beloved television series have been revived after being canceled, including “Arrested Development,” “Gilmore Girls,” and “Twin Peaks.”

In addition, the popularity of streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu has opened up new opportunities for canceled shows to find new life. These platforms have revived several canceled shows in recent years, including “Lucifer,” “The Expanse,” and “Designated Survivor.”

If there is enough demand from fans and the show’s creators are able to secure funding, it is possible that “Stargate Universe” could be revived for a third season on a streaming platform or another network.

What can fans do to support a “Stargate Universe” revival?

If you are a fan of “Stargate Universe” and would like to see the show revived for a third season, there are several things you can do to show your support.

One of the most effective ways to support the show is to engage with other fans on social media and online forums. By sharing your love for the show and discussing your favorite moments and characters, you can help to keep the conversation going and show that there is still interest in the series.

You can also sign petitions and participate in fan campaigns to help raise awareness about the show and show your support for a new season. Finally, you can continue to watch the show on streaming platforms and purchase merchandise to show that there is still a market for “Stargate Universe.”

While there is no guarantee that these efforts will lead to a new season of the show, they can help to keep the conversation going and show that there is still interest in “Stargate Universe” among fans.