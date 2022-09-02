Introduction

If you’re a YouTube content creator or just want to start creating YouTube videos, or your company uses YouTube videos to communicate with the audience, having a good YouTube editing software is very essential for you to create outstanding video contents.

Because it helps give your video the perfect output that you need to stand out amongst competitors. However, the truth is it’s quite difficult to know which one is the best video editor for YouTube, as there are many video editing programs available online.

So, to help you ease your search, we took up the task to review Wondershare Filmora, which is quite popular among YouTubers in this article. Let’s dive into the article without wasting much of your time.

Wondershare Filmora Overview

Wondershare Fillmora, undoubtedly, has been a real game changer for a lot of YouTube content creator for years. Since its first launch, Filmora has helped millions of folks to execute different types of video editing operations without necessarily having any technological experience. With a big library of trendy resources including video effects, transitions, titles, overlays and unique features like Instant Mode, AI Portrait, Split Screen, and lots more, Filmora can empower users at any levels to create YouTube videos efficiently and professionally.

Let’s take a look at the key feature of Filmora video editor to find out more about why it’s the best;

Filmora Video Editor Key Features

Tons of Video Effects

Boasting over 3700 effects, along with FX Plug-ins (OpenFX): Boris FX & NewBlue FX and Filmstock within Filmora, you can create mind-blowing story for your YouTube channels with ease. The effects, transitions, titles, filters and motion elements are all subdivided into different categories. You can find one that suits the theme of the video you’re creating and use on your clips.

Speed Ramping

The versatile ‘Speed Ramping’ feature on Filmora can always come in handy to help you adjust your video’s speed, and it gives you the ultimate control over keyframe. Having full control over your Keyframe allows you to add different cinematic effects to your videos with advanced tools, and you can even create your ramping templates as per requirements and utilize them in your videos without affecting the putout quality.

Instant Mode

The latest version of Filmora now comes with an advanced tool called ‘Instant Mode’, which allows users who have zero video editing skill or knowledge to automatically edit their videos for YouTube with just one click. This feature also helps users to detect errors in videos, thus, enabling you to deliver a professional-look video without technical experience.

When launch Filmora, you can choose Instant Mode from the left-hand side. By clicking on the button, you can choose the pre-set template you like and then import video clips. Filmora will do the rest.

Speech-to-text and text-to-speech Feature

If you’re familiar with video SEO, then you should know that YouTube videos with captions tend to rank higher compared to video content without subtitles. This is because keywords used in text phrases can be utilized by Google to display your videos on Google’s first page, thus allowing your videos to get more views.

To transcribe the audio aspect of your video, Filmora has provided advanced features that use state-of-the-art technology to convert audio to text or speech to text. The tool can be used to edit audio in different languages be it speech-to-text or text-to-speech.

Mask & Blend

The mask and blend feature on the Filmora video editor is loaded with lots of resourceful modes that users can explore to blend and mask effects efficiently. This feature allows you to utilize video overlays to hide, duplicate, or modify their video clips, and it supports different shapes for the operation. It also allows the importation of shapes, and adjustment of the mask width, height, and other settings. You can even utilize of to mask keyframes without complications.

In addition to that, you can find over 18 blend modes on Filmora ranging from Spotlight to Darken, Color Dodge, and lots more that will enable you to combine different video clips efficiently with high quality. The blending modes also allow users to fill in text, fix exposure, sync images, and perform different types of editings.

AI Portrait

With AI Portrait, Filmora support the automatic removal of backgrounds in videos. This is a unique feature in the tool specially created for newbies to remove background from images or videos without compromising quality. You can master the process of removing unwanted backgrounds from your YouTube videos easily.

Green Screen

We all know Green Screen to be one common feature in most video editing tools. However, the unique thing about this feature in Filmora is that it’s very easy to use. Unlike many other YouTube video editors, you need advanced knowledge to utilize the Green Screen feature, Filmora Video Editor requires no learning curve, and using it is very straightforward. All you just need to do to employ the feature is to drag-n-drop the video you want to add green screen to the Filmora software timeline, then select ‘Green Screen’ and Filmora will get the job done instantly. Also, the Filmora editor will blend the video clips, making the videos look like one video.

Export options

Another worthy feature of Filmora is the ability to export videos in different formats. It allows exportation of videos of different qualities including 4k and Full HD Resolutions. Plus it supports a wide range of video formats including WebM, GIF, MOV, MO4, AVI, etc. Also, you can share edited videos directly on platforms like YouTube, DVD, Vimeo, and many other social media platforms.

Availability and Plans

Available for both Windows and Mac users, Filmora video editor is affordable and the amazing thing is there is a free version for you to explore the features before purchasing. Afterwards, there are different plans for users to take advantage of. You can find the annual plan, and the perpetual plan for individual users.

Windows: Windows 7/Windows 8.1/Windows 10/Windows 11 ( 64 bit OS).

Mac: macOS V12 (Monterey), macOS v11 (Big Sur), macOS v10.15 (Catalina), macOS v10.14 (Mojave).

Verdict

From high efficiency to delivering quality output and lots more, trust my words are not enough to describe how efficient Filmora Video Editor is. Yes, this is because, with Filmora, you can never be short of the right tools to help you edit your YouTube videos with high quality. Moreover, all the features supported on Filmora are easy to use, it doesn’t matter if you’re a newbie or not.