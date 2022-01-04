We are thrilled to announce Yellowstone Season 5! The Emmy-winning show will return with all-new episodes this September. The upcoming season will be more interesting worth watching than the previous ones. Stay connected to know more!

What is Yellowstone about?

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard truths that extend back generations, they must band together to protect their land and their way of life from those who would destroy it.

When is the new season coming?

The latest season that is season 4 was premiered recently on November 7, 2021. The finale of season 4 ended a few days back and viewers are ready to get back again to the Dutton family in season 5. As for season 5, no updates have been provided. For any update on the upcoming season stay connected here.

Who are in the Yellowstone series?

The series has been created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. The series stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton. Josh Lucas portrays a young John Dutton. Beside him, we see Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. Other characters include:

Kelly Reilly as Bethany Dutton

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler,

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton

Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom

What is the cast saying about the Yellowstone series?

Taylor Sheridan, the creator says, “What I love about Yellowstone is that it’s a character study of one man and his family. It becomes a battle for this land, and the thing I’m most proud of is that we were able to cast all these great actors who elevate what could be stock characters.” Kevin Costner as John Dutton spoke, ” Yellowstone is the most special place in the world. The grandness of it, and to be able to give life through this magnificent canvas is so exciting for me.” Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton said, “I think Yellowstone will go down as something really important that’s not just about entertainment but also maybe educating people on some issues around conservation of land – which I think is an incredibly timely topic.” Kelly Reilly stars as Bethany Dutton added, “Normally when you’re doing a TV show there are two or three stories per episode. This has more like five or six plots going on at any one time with different points of view surrounding each character; they all interweave beautifully throughout these episodes creating this tapestry which is Yellowstone.”

What does Yellowstone teach?

The story of this series deals with land conservation problems. The Duttons are a ranching family in Montana who has to deal with the Yellowstone National Park being right on their land. The park was created in 1872 and is America’s first national park. It covers an area of more than two million acres, so it’s understandable that there would be some conflict between those who want to use the land for business purposes and those who want to keep it as natural as possible. The show doesn’t take sides but rather shows the different points of view around this issue. It teaches people about how difficult it can be to balance conservation with economic needs, and how important it is to find a compromise that works for everyone involved. Yellowstone is a great example of how we need to protect our natural resources while also allowing people to use them for economic purposes. The series story deals with some serious land issues. If you are into movies that apart from having actions and thrill deal with some less tapped problems of today, then this series is for you. The movie beautifully balances the drama needed in a movie without altering the motive of the movie. It will be interesting to see where all the characters end up in this new season. Till the new season come to us, watch out other season to get hold of the series.