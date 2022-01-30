If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, then you’re in for a treat! The show’s fifth season is set to air on September 10th, and we can’t wait. In case you’re not familiar with the show, here’s a quick synopsis: Yellowstone is a drama series that follows the Dutton family, who own the largest ranch in the United States. The show has been praised for its beautiful scenery and a great cast. We’re sure that season 5 will be just as good as the first four!

Is season 5 really coming?

Season 4 of Yellowstone was released a few months back on November 7, 2021. And for now, no official announcement has been dropped about the series fifth season. However, amid all this uncertainty we just got some teases about the fifth season. Ian Bohen who played Ryan in the series hinted that the fifth season is surely coming. He said it’s “100 percent happening”. He continues, “We are shooting in May,” Bohen said. “I don’t think that’s a secret at all.” With this tiny declaration fans of the series have gathered hopes for season five. Let’s see what happens next. If really get to see season five or not?

Who are in the Yellowstone series?

The series is created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. The protagonist of the series is Kevin Costner playing John Dutton. Apart from him, there is Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Kelly Reilly as Bethany Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton, Ian Bohen as Ryan, along with many other characters.

What did the cast say about the Yellowstone series?

Kevin Costner said, “I read the pilot and there was just something about it. It was different from anything I had ever read. There’s a little bit of Shakespeare in it, a little bit of The Godfather. It is big and ambitious. You want to root for these people even though they are not always good.”

Luke Grimes said, “There are no small parts in this show. Everybody has their moment. If you pay attention to all the characters, you will see that each one is important to the story.” Kelly Reilly said, “It is an honour to play Bethany Dutton because she is so complex and interesting. She is strong and vulnerable at the same time which makes her very real.”Taylor Sheridan the creator said, “This is not a show about Yellowstone. It’s a show about the collision of civilization and the wild. It’s about how we as humans try to impose our will on nature, and nature fights back.

Critic reviews on Yellowstone

Rotten Tomatoes, gave the first season a 53% of approval rating, with an average rating of 5.82/10 based on 49 reviews. The website’s critical consensus of the first season reads, “Yellowstone proves too melodramatic to be taken seriously, diminishing the effects of the talented cast and beautiful backdrops.”

Why you should watch Yellowstone?

The show is set in one of the most beautiful locations in America and the cast is full of talented actors. The storyline is interesting and complex, making it hard to stop watching once you start. Yellowstone will keep you on your toes with its suspenseful plot twists. You don’t want to miss out on this one!

Yellowstone is a Western drama series that airs on the Paramount Network. The series follows the conflicts along the shared borders of a large cattle ranch and land developers. The series has a good take on the land conservation agenda also. So, if you’re looking for a show to get into this fall, we highly recommend Yellowstone. It’s sure to keep you entertained! Be sure to check out the series on the Paramount network. The series has everything, a good storyline, great acting, drama, educational stand, ranchers, and obviously Montana scenes.