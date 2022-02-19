If you’re looking for a horror movie that will freak you out, You Are Not My Mother is definitely the one to watch. This Irish horror film tells the story of a mother and her son who are held captive by a strange woman. The tension and suspense in this movie are palpable, and it’s sure to keep you on the edge of your seat!

This Irish horror film is set to be released in theatres and On-Demand on March 25. The story follows a teen girl named Char whose mother returns home, but not exactly as herself- something that concerns them both very much indeed!

You Are Not My Mother releases trailer

The trailer starts with an ominous, dream-like scene that features Char waking up from her nightmare and being filled with ritualistic imagery. The viewer is soon informed that Char’s mother disappeared without a trace after she took her to school one morning. Then one night, Char’s mother came back but in her own words, something just wasn’t right. Char’s mom refuses to tell anyone where she has been, and her behaviour becomes increasingly disturbing. She starts sneaking into Char’s room while she’s sleeping and creepily asking if she’s awake. The trailer shows Char’s mother shedding skin in the shower and performing a bizarre dance as a female voiceover tells her that her mother is not really her mother.

When is the movie coming on screens?

The Irish horror movie is going to have its world premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival during one of Midnight Madness streams.

Who is in the cast of You Are Not My Mother?

The movie is written and directed by Kate Dolan. It is produced by Deirdre Levins. The upcoming horror drama stars Hazel Doupe, Carolyn Bracken, Ingrid Craigie, and Paul Reid. Other than this nothing much is revealed about the characters.

What are You Are Not My Mother all about?

It’s the week before Halloween. Char’s bedridden mother, Angela, has gone missing in a bizarre situation. Without any trace, all that remains of her is an abandoned car parked in the middle of a field. The following evening, when Angela returns home without explanation to their North Dublin estate, Char and her grandmother, Rita, realize something is wrong. Though she might look and sound the same, Angela’s behaviour however has become increasingly strange and frightening, as if she has been replaced by some malevolent force.

"Mam. Where did you go?"



In this family, evil is inherited. The unnerving thriller for @caatdolan's Irish folk horror, You Are Not My Mother. 😱#YouAreNotMyMother is available everywhere on Friday, 25th March.#IrishFilm @notmymotherfilm pic.twitter.com/p5aDFea8SW — Screen Ireland (@ScreenIreland) February 15, 2022

Char must uncover the dark secrets of her family in order to uncover the truth behind her mother’s disappearance and save her, even if losing her would mean her death. As Halloween approaches, a night steeped in Irish myth and legend, Char must sink her teeth into the secrets of her family in order to find the truth behind her mother’s disappearance and save her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why you should watch You Are Not My Mother?

You Are Not My Mother is a horror movie about family and the love between mother and daughter. You will be captivated by You Are Not My Mother, because it’s an Irish horror film that has everything to give you all the feels of being haunted. And obviously who doesn’t like good horror movies. Watch out You Are Not My Mother when it premiers. People like horror movies because they want to be scared. Horror movies offer suspense, mystery, and fear all rolled into one. They are a way to get away from the real world for a couple of hours and experience something different. You Are Not My Mother is sure to give you a good scare.

When You Are Not My Mother premiers, be sure to watch it with all of your friends. It will definitely be a movie night that you won’t forget. And make sure to have some snacks and drinks ready, because you’re going to need them! This horror film is sure to give you nightmares for weeks after watching it.