Yowamushi Pedal is an amazing anime with a large cast of lovable characters. Here are the top 10 characters from the show that you’re sure to love.

1. Sakamichi Onoda – The main character of the show, Onoda is an otaku who loves anime and manga. He’s also a talented cyclist, and he uses his skills to help his team win races.

2. Shunsuke Imaizumi – Imaizumi is a serious and competitive cyclist who serves as Onoda’s rival and eventual friend. He’s passionate about cycling and always gives his all in races.

3. Akira Midousuji – A cunning and manipulative cyclist, Midousuji is one of the top racers in the show. He has a ruthless streak and will do whatever it takes to win.

4. Yusuke Makishima – Makishima is a calm and composed cyclist who is always able to keep his cool in races. He’s a strategic thinker and this allows him to always be one step ahead of his opponents.

5. Juichi Fukutomi – The captain of the Sohoku High School Cycling Club, Fukutomi is a experienced cyclists who has raced in many competitions. He’s a reliable leader and always manages to motivate his team members.

6. Hajime Aoyagi – Aoyagi is a mysterious character who doesn’t say much and keeps to himself most of the time. He’s an excellent cyclist, but he doesn’t seem to care about winning or losing races.

7. Shingo Kinjou – Kinjou is the vice captain of the Sohoku High School Cycling Club, and he’s a very reliable teammate. He’s always there to support his team members and help them achieve their goals.

8 MORITA Go – One of the newest members of the Sohoku High School Cycling Club, Morita is still learning about racing strategy and tactics. However, he has great potential as a cyclist and always gives his best in races.. 9 YOUSUKE Makishima – The older brother of Yusuke Makishima, Yousuke is also an experienced cyclist who has raced in many competitions.. 10 TOUJOU Ayumu-The younger sister of Akira Midousuji, Toujou is also an excellent cyclists with a bright future ahead of her..

Yowamushi Pedal Characters We Hate

1. Hajime Aoyagi

Hajime is one of the most annoying Yowamushi Pedal characters. He’s always whining and crying, and he doesn’t even try to be a good cyclist. He’s just a pathetic little crybaby who doesn’t deserve to be on the team.

2. Yusuke Makishima

Yusuke is another annoying character. He’s always making snarky comments and he’s just generally unpleasant to be around. He doesn’t really contribute anything to the team, and he’s just a waste of space.

3. Naruko Shoukichi

Naruko is one of the most overrated characters in Yowamushi Pedal. He’s constantly boasting about how great he is, and he always tries to take all the credit for the team’s successes. He’s also a bit of a bully, and he often uses his position on the team to try to control others.

4. Shingo Kinjou

Shingo is one of the most arrogant and self-centered characters in Yowamushi Pedal. He thinks he knows everything and he’s always trying to prove that he’s the best. He’s also very insensitive and dismissive of others, which makes him hard to like.

5. Junta Teshima

Junta is another character that is hard to like. He’s always scared and trying to hide from his problems instead of facing them head on. He also has very little confidence, which makes him seem weak and pathetic.

Top Yowamushi Pedal Characters of All Time

In a sport as unrelenting as road racing, it takes more than physicality to come out on top. To win in cycling, one must be fiercely determined and willing to sacrifice everything for the sake of the sport. Yowamushi Pedal is an anime that completely understands this and celebrates it through the stories of its many fascinating characters.

Here are the top 10 incredible Yowamushi Pedal characters, ranked!

1. Arakita Yasutomo

Arakita is billed as the “jerk” of the team, but he’s really just a passionate guy who’s desperate to win. He’s not afraid to put in the extra work and will do whatever it takes to help his team succeed. He also has a bit of a soft spot for animals, which is always endearing.

2. Imaizumi Shunsuke

Imaizumi is the vice-captain of the team and one of its most reliable members. He’s always cool under pressure and knows how to put his teammates at ease when things get tough. He’s also an excellent strategist, which often comes in handy during races.

3. Makishima Yusuke

Makishima is the captain of the team and a true leader in every sense of the word. He’s always looking out for his teammates and knows how to motivate them when they need it most. He’s also an incredible rider, with a wealth of experience that often proves invaluable during races.

4. Teshima Junta

Teshima is one of the newer members of the team, but he quickly proved himself to be a valuable asset. He has a lot of natural talent and is always eager to learn more about cycling. He’s also incredibly friendly and easy to get along with, which makes him popular with his teammates.

5 .Ashikiba Takuto Ashikiba may not be the strongest rider on the team, but he more than makes up for it with his dedication and passion for cycling. He’ll never give up during a race, no matter how difficult things get, which inspires his teammates to keep going even when things seem hopeless.

6 .Manami Sangaku Manami is little more than a child, but he already possesses more skill and experience than most riders twice his age. He started riding at a young age and quickly developed into one of Japan’s most promising cyclists. His maturity belies his years, which allows him to excel both on and off the bike.

Yowamushi Pedal Characters That Deserve More Screen Time

1. Shunsuke Imaizumi

Shunsuke is a talented road racing cyclist and one of the stars of Sohoku High’s road racing club. He is Fukutomi’s best friend and roommate, as well as Tadokoro’s upperclassman. Despite his naturally strong build and biking prowess, he was initially uninterested in joining the road racing club. However, after being coerced by Fukutomi and seeing Tadokoro’s passion for the sport, he reconsidered and joined the club. He is now one of its most reliable members.

2. Junta Teshima

Junta is a friendly and laid-back individual who loves nothing more than spending time with his friends and helping out others. He is a talented artist, often doodling during class or while riding his bicycle. While he isn’t the best cyclist on the team, he more than makes up for it with his boundless enthusiasm and loyalty to his friends.

3. Hajime Aoyagi

Hajime is a new recruit to the road racing club who comes from a family of accomplished cyclists. He is quiet and thoughtful, preferring to observe and learn from those around him rather than take any unnecessary risks. However, when push comes to shove, he has the potential to be a very strong rider.

4. Yuusuke Makishima

Makishima is one of the top cyclists in Japan and captain of Sohoku High’s road racing club. He is intelligent and level-headed, always making sure to keep his team mates focused on their goal: winning the Interhigh Championship Race. His years of experience have made him an invaluable asset to the team.

5. Akira Midousuji

Midousuji is captain of Hakone Academy’s road racing team and one of the most ruthless cyclists in Japan. He will stop at nothing to win, often resorting to underhanded tactics such as sabotaging his opponents’ bikes or stuffing energy gel packets down their throats mid-race (an illegal move known as “geloing”). His unyielding competitive nature makes him both respected and feared by those who know him.

6. Naruko Shoukichi

Shoukichi is a 2nd year student at Sohoku High School and member of its road racing club. He hails from Okinawa and initially joined the track cycling club before switching over to road racing after hearing about Makishima’s exploits in The Interhigh Championship Race. Thanks to his explosive sprinting abilities, he quickly became an invaluable member of the team; however, due to his inexperience, he still has much to learn about long-distance races.

7 . Sangaku Manami

Manami is first-year student at Sohoku High School and member of its highly successful road cycling team; he becomes its captain after Makishima graduates at the end of season 2 . A natural prodigy, Manami took up cycling at a very young age and quickly rose through the ranks of junior tournaments; as a result, he has high expectations placed upon him by both himself and those around him . Despite all this pressure , Manami remains calm and collected on most occasions , only losing his cool when someone manages to get past his “line” – i . e . , overtake him while he’s leading a race . This competitive streak often puts him at odds with fellow teammate Onoda , whose easygoing attitude towards cycling contrasted sharply with Manami’s own dedication to always come out on top . However , over time , the two develop a mutual respect for each other’s abilities – even if they do butt heads every now and then .

Yowamushi Pedal Characters That Need More Development

In a sports anime, it’s not only the main character that needs development. The side characters are just as important in order to make the anime more enjoyable. Here are 10 amazing Yowamushi Pedal characters that need more development.

1. Kinji Jouhoku – Jouhoku is one of the members of Hakone Academy’s mountain bike team. He is a third-year student and the captain of the team. He is a very talented rider and has won many races. However, he has been in a slump lately and has lost his confidence. I would like to see Jouhoku overcome his slump and regain his confidence.

2. Akira Midousuji – Midousuji is the ace of Sohoku High School’s road racing team. He is an extremely talented rider and is always striving to be the best. However, he is also very arrogant and rude to others. I would like to see Midousuji learn to humble himself and treat others with respect.

3. Ryota Yamamoto – Yamamoto is a member of Sohoku High School’s road racing team. He is a first-year student and is considered to be the weakest member of the team. However, Yamamoto has been working hard to improve his skills and has made great progress over the course of the series. I would like to see Yamamoto continue to improve as a rider and become a strong member of the team.

4. Daisuke Doumachi – Doumachi is a member of Fukasse Academy’s mountain bike team. He is a third-year student and is one of the strongest members of the team. Despite his talent, Doumachi is very lazy and often doesn’t train properly for races. I would like to see Doumachi start taking things seriously and start training properly so that he can reach his full potential as a rider.

Yowamushi Pedal Characters That Are Underrated

There are a lot of great characters in the anime Yowamushi Pedal, but some are definitely more popular than others. This list takes a look at some of the most underrated characters in the series.

1. Makishima Yusuke – A talented road racer who is always kind and helpful to others, Makishima is definitely underrated. He doesn’t get nearly as much attention as he deserves.

2. Tadokoro Jin – Another great road racer, Tadokoro is always working hard to be the best. He’s a bit rough around the edges but that just makes him more relatable and likable.

3. Arakita Yasutomo – The team captain of Sohoku High School’s cycling club, Arakita is a tough, no-nonsense kind of guy. He’s not always the easiest person to get along with but he’s fiercely loyal and protective of his team mates.

4. Imaizumi Shunsuke – The vice captain of Sohoku, Imaizumi is a brilliant strategist and an incredibly strong cyclist. He may not be the most outgoing person but he’s definitely one of the most reliable members of the team.

5. Manami Sangaku – The freshman member of Sohoku, Manami is a talented cyclist with a lot of potential. He might be small but he definitely packs a punch and he’s not afraid to take on anyone, no matter how big they are.