Texas is a state steeped in rich history, culture, and intriguing factoids.

It’s nothing less than super interesting.

And in this post, you’re going to learn 10 of our favorite awesome and interesting facts about it.

If the lone star state stands out to you as being particularly research-worthy, then this blog post will doubtlessly give you some interesting factoid food for thought.

Let’s dive in and discuss some of the interesting details, starting with the basics.

1. Texas Became Its Own Republic In 1836

Though it was colonized in the eighteenth century by the Spanish, Texas declared its independence from Mexico on March 2, 1836. It then became the Republic of Texas. It was recognized as such by the U.S. a year later, in 1837.

2. Texas Became A State In 1845

In 1845, President John Tyler managed to pass a joint resolution on March 1, shortly before leaving office—admitting Texas into the United States.

The act was officially accomplished on December 29th, 1845.

3. Texas Is The Second Largest State In The United States

Alaska is officially the largest state in the United States by landmass. But Texas is the second largest.

California takes up third place.

4. Dr. Pepper Was Invented In Texas In 1885

Dr. Pepper was technically created by a young pharmacist from Waco, Texas, who invented the drink in 1885.

It was served at the drugstore where he worked, and was named a ‘waco’ before having the name changed later on.

5. The Deadliest Natural Disaster In U.S. History Took Place In Texas

According to records, the deadliest natural disaster in United States history was the Great Galveston Hurricane of 1900.

This disaster claimed between 6,000 and 12,000 lives. Hurricane Katrina comes in second, with a death toll of 1,200.

6. Texas Is Home To The Fastest Road In The United States

There’s a rural stretch of road between Austin and San Antonio where the speed limit is 85 mph for a 40-mile stretch.

Texas also, coincidentally, happens to have the fastest average legal speed limit in the U.S., coming in at just over 78 mph.

7. There’s A Ranch In Texas That’s Larger Than The State Of Rhode Island

King Ranch, located in South Texas, covers over 1,200 square miles.

1,289 to be exact.

When you compare this to the area of the entire state of Rhode Island (1,212 miles), you quickly realize that everything truly is bigger in Texas.

Coincidentally, there’s also a windmill farm located in Texas that’s about 7x the size of Manhattan!

Crazy stuff, eh?

8. Medical Marijuana Is Legal In Texas To A Very Limited Degree

Marijuana laws are restrictive in Texas. But in recent years, medical marijuana has gotten some legal leeway.

If you need a medical marijuana card in Texas, you can now apply for one here.

9. It’s Technically Illegal To Milk Someone Else’s Cow

This is one of those strange, antiquated laws that’s technically still on the books.

But it’s true.

It’s also still illegal to sell your eye, to dust a public building with a feather duster, or to shoot a buffalo from the second-story window of a hotel.

Funny enough, you should also make sure not to let a camel run loose on the beaches of Galveston. We’re not sure where that law came from—but it’s still on the books!

10. There’s A Particular Dialect Of German That’s Only Spoken In Texas

Texas German is a group of German language dialects that are still spoken in Texas today.

They’ve been passed down by the descendants of German immigrants, and the language is unique to Texas.

It’s also still alive and well in some communities within the state.

Conclusion

Texas is definitely a wonderful place.

And it has a lot of interesting history and lore that only make it more intriguing.

If you’re thinking of taking a trip or visiting a new place, Texas (any part of it, really) should definitely be on your radar.

You know what they say—a ‘rolling stone gathers no moss.’

Maybe it’s time to don your 10-gallon hat and make a trek to the Lone Star State!