Atul Kale hails from the country India, which is known for having one of the biggest entertainment and movie industries namely Bollywood. Being an Indian actor and born on June 22, 1970 in the entertainment hub of the country, Mumbai he grew interest in theaters during college days. He acted in various Marathi and English plays namely Katha Mastaramachi, Anamay etc. His father was working at oriental Insurance and had to take his father’s position, after his untimely death. He got a chance to professionally sing while sharing the stage with Johnny Lever and Mahendra Kapoor. It became a turning point in his life. The renowned film director and producer namely Mahesh Manjrekar after knowing his talent put his talent to better use, as this union actually scaled his career to new heights.

He got the chance to work in a commercial namely All the Best, Carry On Heaven etc with Mahesh Manjrekar as well as Devendra Pem.

His melodious voice was the reason that directors chose him for singing in various Marathi as well as Hindi films such as Vastav, Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Astitva etc.

He was awarded with the Maharashtra Times Sanman Award for his number. He only continues to rise higher and bigger, while composing music for more movies namely De Dhakka, Matichya Chuli etc. He has an increasing base of fans for his melodious voice.

Following are the top 5 movies of Atul Kale