Karel Roden is an actor from Czech, who has created awesome skilled roles in Hellboy as well as The Bourne Supremacy. Born on May 18, 1962 he was lucky to have acting in his blood. As his father and grandfather were already into acting and its hereditary traits which naturally transferred in him. A globally renowned actor, he has creative skills to spellbound the fans. His love and craze for acting were equally honed further, when he got the right guidance and training from the Comprehensive Art Secondary School for Ceramics and then took admission in the prestigious and honored Academy of Performing Arts in Prague.

Before the 1990s, he was more into films from Czech but while in London he got the much needed exposure and access to the international arena while polishing his English further. Technically, he started doing character actor roles from 2001 after being outside the purview of Czechoslovakia. Quite prominently, his role as an American psychological thriller “15 minutes” has been quite noteworthy and appreciated. He soon followed with similar roles after sensing the never ending love and appreciation from fans. He was also starred in the film Blade II in 2002.

His personality such as facial features

His personality such as facial features and heavy accent has made him close to a stereo-typed Hollywood villain. He, being a versatile actor, has never shied away from performing a plethora of characters in his career.

Roden after being nominated many times has finally won a renowned and prestigious Czech Lion Award for Best Actor for the movie “Guard No.47 ” produced in Czech Republic.

Following are the top 5 movies of Karel Roden

The Racer The Bourne Supremacy Orphan RocknRolla McMafia