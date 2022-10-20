Maria Shukshina is an actress from Russia who was born in Moscow on May, 27, 1967. She has been in the industry for 50 long years and she is known for her roles in Terroristka Ivanova, Indigo etc.

She Belongs to artists Family :

She was born in a family of artists who already have close proximity with films. Surprisingly, she got due exposure with camera at just eighteen months as her father was the director of a film. Since then, she only stepped further to the ladders of success, and acted in TV and films even beyond Russia.

She justified her role in various films such as American Daughter where she played as a business woman with a practical approach and fled to America from her husband with her daughter. Similarly, she acted in “What a Wonderful Game” who was a cute and beautiful student, but didn’t think twice to hand her classmates to state security agencies.

Shukshina’s first film was at the age of 7 :

Shukshina in 1974 at just a tender age of 7 gave her appearance in the film “Birds over the City”. However, she met with an irreparable loss in the form of losing his father who died unexpectedly in the same year. In order to be at peace with herself, she took a long 16 years break from her acting while re-appearing at 23 in a film namely “The Eternal Husband”.

She has also made her presence with European media with her stint on BBC. She has rightly acclaimed exposure and popularity extending across different nations.

Following are top 5 movies of Maria Shukshina

1. Indigo

2. American Daughter

3. Gone into Fog

4. The Parent

5. McMafia

