Merab Ninidze is a Georgian actor who was born on November 3 in 1956. He was lucky to be surrounded with people who were artists right from birth. He got much needed exposure to a big world of theaters right from the beginning, thanks to his grandfather Sergo Akhaladze, being a theater director. He was also familiarized with music at a tender age, as his grandmother Zeinab Ghoghoberidze was a music teacher. He grew interested and took classical music as his academic studies for seven long years.

Ninidze learned the intricacies of acting from 1982 to 1985 as he studied at the Shota Rustaveli Theater and Georgia Film University. He was honed under the guardianship of experienced Gizo Jordania. He was groomed right from an early age with people who had immense experience and he got his first role in the film Repentance by Tengiz Abuladze in 1984 which achieved great success. Yes, the film bagged three coveted prizes at the 40th Cannes Film Festival. This opened the gateway for him to be more confident, dutiful and mature in his approach.

First Role was Serbian War Survivor

Opportunities started knocking on his doors, as he got a wonderful opportunity to work with Goran Rebic, an Austrian director. He played the role as a Serbian war survivor while working in Vienna. It was Yugofilm by Rebic which also became the cause of his emigration while he was 25 years of age. He is known for working in various films in English, German or Russian for the last 20 years.

Following are the top 5 movies of Merab Ninidze

1. The Courier

2. My Happy Family

3. House Arrest

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Repentance

5. McMafia