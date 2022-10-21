Oshri Cohen is an Israeli actor who is known for his performance in television and films namely Campfire, Bonjour Monsieur. He started his career at the tender age of 11 on the theater stage and he has always believed to live life to the fullest by enjoying every moment.

Oshri has a craze and charisma of his own for years in Israel, considering his nominations for The Best Actor for “Beaufort” and Supporting Actor for “Lost Islands” respectively.

Oshri is an inspiration and that is seen through his performance on theater, TV and films namely “Beaufort”, “Lebanon” etc.

He has hidden hunger and passion for doing roles in films he loves. He has taken part in the fifth season of “Homeland”.

He is now keen on taking the role as a director after graduating from New York Film Academy”. The fans are equally mesmerized with his short films which were nominated in film festivals such as “Berlin FLASH film festival”, “Golden short” etc.

He worked in films based on true stories :

He has a strong belief to work in films based on true stories as they have far reaching effects which become a source of motivation. In 2007, Oshri starred in Beaufort, an Israeli film that highlights the true account of the experience which last unit of soldiers have on the Beaufort outpost.

His efforts and skills have been timely recognized thanks to getting the prestigious “Golden Lion” for starring in Lost Island (2008) and Lebanon (2009) in the 66th Venice International Film Festival.

His long list of performances is never ending, given the kind of time he has devoted for the film fraternity.

Following are the top 5 movies of Oshri Cohen

Beaufort

2. Lebanon

3. Lost Islands

4. Campfire

5. McMafia