Aleksey Serebryakov was born in Moscow on June 3, 1964. He is a film actor who wanted to be an actor right from an early stage. He started acting at an early age of 13 as he attended music school. His early skills got much needed exposure when his music teacher published his photo in a leading daily and readers got to know about his special abilities. Even casting directors namely Valery Uskov and Vladimir Krasnopolsky who were looking for actors for their Soviet TV series namely Eternal Call saw him as a potential and casted him. He is known for his noteworthy roles in films such as Leviathan (2014), Van Goghs (2018). He is considered to be one of the few actors who is charging a high amount for the roles.

Aleksey Serebryakov’s Mother was Doctor:

His mother was a doctor while his father was an engineer at aircraft. He gave his services at the Moscow Theatre Studio “Tabakerka ” and Oleg Tabakov was the director for several years. He knew that ‘acting’ can be honed when practiced and performed in front of the audience and slowly his skills polished further where he gained further confidence.

He was known for acting in “The Inhabited island”:

He is a veteran actor spanning across three decades in films, theaters and ofcourse television. He was known for acting in “The Inhabited island”. His role in the film “Leviathan” was appreciated by the international community of films which gathered international recognition. The film was about a noble man who by circumstances has to encounter a crooked mayor who was eyeing to usurp his property.

Following are the top 5 movies of Aleksey Serebryakov

1. Nobody

2. Fanat

3. Cargo 200

4. Pobeg

5. McMafia