Faye Marsay is an English actress who is known for her exemplary acting skills as Anne Neville in The White Queen. Born on December, 30, 1986 in Middlebrough, she completed her early education after shifting to Loftus, North Yorkshire. Later on, she tried her hands in acting by playing the roles of Sissy Jupe in Hard Times while joining the Bristol Old Vic Theater School etc.

In 2008, she had one of the main roles in the comedy drama “Is That it?” where she was a hip and happening lady who knew how to spell bound the audience with her skills.

Everyone knows that she is different with her acting and creativity and that’s the reason she won the Spotlight Prize of 2012. She certainly raised her motivational level as it is a human nature when the work is appreciated then there is an inner confidence to conquer even newer horizons. Likewise, she was lucky to have got the main role in The White Queen after graduation.

She is also appreciated for her role as Anne Neville in The White Queen. She has a long list of roles where she played with full passion to make them memorable.

Her acting in the “Doctor Who” was equally praised where she played the role of Shona , a character that was crazy about winning the Game of Thrones over Christmas Break. She gathered appreciation for the same.

Faye Loves Dogs according to her insta Posts:

She is camera friendly and can simplify even the most difficult roles much to the amazement of fans.

Following are the top 5 movies of Faye Marsay

1. You, Me and Him

2. Shamed

3. A Private War

4. Pride

5. McMafia

YOU, ME AND HIM Official Trailer (2017) Faye Marsay, Comedy Movie HD