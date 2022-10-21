Kirill Pirogov is a Russian based actor and composer and is famous for films such as The Courier, Piterr FM.

He was born on September 4, 1973 and is known for creating wonderful roles in more than twenty films since 1995. He is an artist from Russia, but born in Tehran, Iran. Due to his contribution to the film fraternity he was made an Honored Artist of the Russian Federation.

He is known for his work in films namely Piter FM, The Courier along with TV shows such as Rostov Papa.

Kirill Pirogov’s tutor namely Sergei Kazarnovsky honed his skills as a theater artist. Later on, he graduated from Boris Shchukin Theater Institute school, which opened the gateway for him to work in the theater.

Krill over the years has successfully managed to earn the respect and love as one of Russia’s foremost stage and screen actors who has met with enormous love from fans thanks to his devotion. Amongst his latest work are a feature film Leaving Afghanistan. Similarly, he will be playing the role of ‘Gribanov’ in THE COURIER

The kind of love and interest he developed for television includes ‘Mikhail Gordon’. He has also been widely appreciated for his role in the BBC drama series MCMAFIA where he has managed to find a never ending appreciation of people. His undying love for his fans makes him humble and grounded as he always finds time to respond to his fans as he is equally a nice human being, besides being an actor.

Following are the top 5 movies of Kirill Pirogov

1. Leaving Afghanistan

2. Brother 2

3. The Admirer

4. Excavation

5. Mcmafia