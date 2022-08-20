Is Cruel Summer on Prime a true story?

Cruel Summer is not a real story. Although, the whole sequence of events and the varied form of emotions such as jealousy, hatred, teen depression, mystery etc seems like a real story, but it is actually not. Hats Off to the makers of the story, who have created a plot after a deep and thorough process to create a balanced series 1 which has covered wide emotions related with teens. It is indeed commendable for the producers that their hard-work has paid off, since it is equally a matter of pride for the actors who have carried their work well. One obvious reference is that the small town of Skylin is actually nowhere in reality.

Writer and producer Bert V. Royal wants to take the example of society which he has showcased in his movies. For example, society quickly creates a judgment for a person due to the mistake the specific individual may have committed. That’s why with a deep focus on the same, his inspiration can be seen through the plot, where he perfectly brought the fact about what society feels.

Who is the villain in Cruel Summer?

Cruel Summer season 1 will be remembered as a series where Jeanette Turner was portrayed to be the villain in relation to the confinement of Kate. Although, Kate was of the view that Jeannate knew that she was locked, but she didn’t do anything about it. This is how the series for a major time focussed on the fact that Jeannate didn’t take any concrete measures to get her friend out from the captivity. Although, she wasn’t primarily involved in the whole event as Kate willingly went to live with Harris. In technical terms, Jeanette was actually right, where she said that she didn’t see Kate, as she only heard the pleas of the girl even though she confirmed who she was. Even though she was aware about the traumatic experience, she was currently in, but failed to take any concrete step about it, which makes Jeannette a bad person.

Although, she requested her well wishers and everyone to believe her, but deep inside, even she knows that she is carrying and hiding a dark truth. Inspite of going to the basement door while Kate was calling for help, she held back her hand, where the anxiety can clearly be seen on her face. That awkward behavior was clearly proof that she was self centered and hungry for popularity and the absence of Kate can certainly help her to enjoy more. She deserved it, based on her actions, inspite of blaming Kate for ruining her life.

Did Jeanette see Kate?

Jeanette heard the voice of Kate who was held captive in the basement and was asking for help. So, technically, she didn’t see Kate, even though she knew she was inside the basement room.

Who is Annabelle in Cruel Summer?

Annabelle has been personified in the Cruel Summer season 1. Since, it is actually a fireman and Martin was its owner who got the gun from his father. However, as luck has it, Kate used it as a means to escape from the captivity, since by chance she was able to hold the gun and click on the trigger with an aim to shoot him in self-defense. The moment is quite a beautiful one, considering the professionalism which the actors have carried.

How long was Kate Wallis missing in Cruel Summer?

Considering the total missing tenure of Kate, it was about ten months. Initially, for the first four months, everything was smooth in the relationship with Martin, as she shared the bed with him while life was literally a bed of roses for her. She was able to pass the best moment of life, where roaming freely in the house was an obvious fact. However, life seemed to have taken a U turn, as the last six months were quite bizarre and shocking for her, as she had to pass the time in the basement, where she was locked, with nowhere to go. That has been the extent of cruelty which is shown in the series.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the summary of Cruel Summer?

Cruel Summer is based on the teen centric drama which has taken inspiration from real life. Although, it is a fiction, yet it covers various prominent emotions such as love, hatred, mystery and depression. It spreads over three summers. It is based on the life of two teenage girls in the 1990’s and how one of them disappears which creates a mystery of sorts. The subsequent action of blame game is another one of the important constituents of the drama. Kate was in love with Harris who was a school teacher and they started living together, but she was abducted by him, when she wanted to leave. However, Jeannette on the other hand gained popularity, from being a lonely girl and her popularity rose with every passing day in her absence. She was even accused of not helping Kate to get out of captivity, which she refused, but deep down she heard the cries for help. She never wanted Kate to be freed, as this will end her popularity in the society. Since, Jeanatte has befriended Kate’s friends and boyfriend.

What was the twist in Cruel Summer?

Jeanette was having concrete knowledge about how Kate was actually trapped there but she didn’t want her to be freed as this action will reduce her popularity. So, inspite of reaching the basement door, she held her hand back, as there was anuneasiness in her face which authenticates the fact that she was quite jealous with Kate. So, the real big twist is how Jeanette couldn’t help her friend, even though she would have easily done.

Why did Martin kidnap Kate?

Kate is like a typically immature teenage girl who just had an infatuation with the school teacher and without realizing the aftermath, she infact stayed there with Martin for six months. Till this time, everything seemed to be perfectly fine, easy and normal. However, things become rough and serious, when she wanted to move out of the house, without the consent of Martin. This is how he became a kidnapper by locking her in the basement.

What did the ending of Cruel Summer mean?

The truth was there for everyone to see, but there is a twist. When Kate and Jeanette had a face to face conversation, Kate finally was under the impression that she had actually seen Mallory and not her. So, this is how Jeanatte forgives Kate and considers herself as a victim and in the process got the attention she deserved.

Why did Jeanette not save Kate?

Jeanatter knew that if Kate is out, then she won’t be able to use her friends and boyfriend for her benefit. In short, she won’t be able to gain as much popularity as she is currently enjoying in society and the world. So, she was clearly adamant that Kate should be behind, while she is out enjoying life and gaining all the required attention from one and all.

Does Kate tell the truth about Jeanette?

Yes, Kate did tell, and that has happened after a long season of uncertainty and speculation. Kate saw Jeanatte when she broke into the house of Harris on the eve of Christmas in ’93.

Why did Jeanette cut her hair?

Jeanette cut her hair with a view to transform herself for better. She wanted to feel new and happening from within and to compete with society in terms of being fashionable and beautiful. She wanted to feel appealing in order to enhance her popularity so that more people know and appreciate her. She in short wanted to be the talk of town as she tried her best to be appealing and beautiful and forthcoming