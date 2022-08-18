John Malkovich is an American actor, director, and producer. He has appeared in over 70 films and television shows. His work includes the Academy Award-nominated films In the Line of Fire and Places in the Heart. He has also directed films, such as The Dancer Upstairs and The Perks of Being a Wallflower. He did a Great Job in bird Box Season 2.

How did John Malkovich lose his money?

Malkovich was born in Christopher, Illinois, and began his acting career on the stage in 1974. He has since starred in a number of films and television shows, both in the United States and internationally. Malkovich’s film credits include Dangerous Liaisons, Empire of the Sun, Of Mice and Men, Rounders, Ripley’s Game, Shadow of the Vampire, The Glass Menagerie, The Portrait of a Lady, burn·ing·man·tro·phy (2018) , etc.

In 2008, Malkovich lost a substantial amount of money after investing in a Ponzi scheme run by Bernard Madoff.

How rich is John Malkovich?

John Malkovich has an estimated net worth of $45 million. He made his fortune from his successful acting career. Malkovich has appeared in over 70 films and has directed 14 movies. He is also a stage actor and director. In addition to his work in film and theatre, Malkovich has done voice work for animated films and television commercials. He has also appeared in music videos and video games.

What disease does John Malkovich have?

John Malkovich has been diagnosed with Alopecia, an autoimmune disease which causes hair loss. The actor first noticed his hair thinning in the early 1990s and eventually lost all the hair on his head, eyebrows, and eyelashes. Malkovich has said that he is not self-conscious about his condition and that it doesn’t affect his acting.

Where is John Malkovich today?

As of late, Malkovich has been involved in a great deal of independent cinema. In 2016, he starred in the French thriller film slump, and in the same year he had a role in the Hulu original series The Path. In 2017, he starred in the British-American drama film Neil Young: long may you run. Malkovich will be appearing in a lead role for the Amazon original series The New Pope, which is set to air sometime in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Malkovich (@johnmalkovichh)

Did John Malkovich win an Oscar?

No, John Malkovich has not won an Oscar.