Ever since bird box 2 was released, people have been wondering what it’s about. Bird box 2 is the sequel to bird box and is set in a post-apocalyptic world where there are bird creatures that cause anyone who looks at them to go crazy and die. In this blog post, we will discuss bird box 2 and all the information you need to know about it!

Bird Box 2 is happening at Netflix. This is because the book author, Josh Malerman, said so. This Josh Malerman guy said that Netflix is making a sequel to Bird Box. This is good news for people who like the first movie. It came out on Netflix at the end of 2018 and was a big hit. Sandra Bullock stars in it. Bird Box is one of the 50 best movies on Netflix right now!

The confirmation that the sequel is in development is good news! Bullock will be in the next movie. And some of the characters from the first movie will come back, too. We don’t know who yet, though. We need to guess what will happen in the new Bird Box 2. We don’t know if it will be close to the original story or if it will change from the way it is in the book.

When will Bird Box 2 release?

Bird Box 2 will not be on Netflix soon. We don’t know when it will come out. It might be late 2021 or 2022.

With all the production delays happening around the world right now, it could be an even longer gap between movies. We just don’t know what’s going to happen with the pandemic, and the longer it gets dragged out, the more productions that will be delayed.

We’ll let you know the official Bird Box 2 release date when we find out. We should learn more about the sequel in the coming months, and we’ll be sure to pass that information along as well!

What is the plot of Bird Box 2?

Netflix has not released any information on Bird Box 2. It is probably safe to assume it will not be released soon. At the earliest, fans should expect a synopsis for Bird Box 2 would be most likely around the time a release date manifests.

It’s possible they may showcase other people experiencing the harrowing ordeal or maybe girl and boy, aka Tom and Olympia could be all grown up in Bird Box 2 still surviving in the post-apocalyptic nightmare.

There are a lot of ways the story could go given the premise involving people killing themselves at the sight of this evil, unseen beings. It might be nice to dive into what these creatures want or why they are here. Whatever they decide, the Netflix original will be one not to miss.

Who will be starring in Bird Box 2?

Usually when a film is made, one or more of the main characters will be in the sequel. But if the film is in one genre, then it will not have any of the main characters. Horror films are often known for bringing in new people to star in them. Some movies keep the same actors, but there is a good chance that Bird Box 2 will have a different cast of actors.

Sandar Bullock, the star of the first film, is notoriously known for being very uninterested in doing sequels to her movies. The two that she has done, Speed 2: Cruise Control, and Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabolous didn’t work out the way anyone intended, which makes it understandable why the Academy award-winning actress is apprehensive of making follow-ups.

All of the other cast members met their untimely demise at the hands of the evil force that causes people to kill themselves once they witness the unseen being. There is a chance that Tom and Olympia could return, but they may recast them.

As of right now, this is all speculation, and it will be interesting to see who fills out the cast for the Netflix original film Bird Box 2.

When was Bird Box released?

The first bird box movie was released in December 2018 by Netflix. The film is about a woman named Malorie who takes her two children to escape from the monsters that have taken over their world in order to reach safety at an abandoned schoolhouse with other survivors.

They are all blindfolded so they can’t see anything outside bird boxes on their heads, but Malorie starts having flashbacks of events she’s never witnessed before which leads to unanswered questions while also being forced into finding out more info through listening and intuition alone after seeing one too many visions of people die right before her eyes who weren’t wearing bird boxes like how it should be done if you want to survive.