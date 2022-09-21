Welcome to my blog! Here I will be discussing the movies and net worth of Vivien Lyra Blair. Vivien is an amazing actress who has starred in many great films. I have always been a huge fan of her work and I am excited to share my thoughts on her movies and net worth with all of you. Thanks for stopping by!

Vivien Lyra Blair’s Movies



Vivien Lyra Blair is an American actress. She began her career appearing in short films before being cast in the Netflix psychological horror series Bird Box (2018). She received critical acclaim for her performance in the film Avalon (2021).

Blair’s film credits include Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), It Chapter Two (2019), and The Irishman (2019). She has also appeared in the television series Gotham (2016) and The Punisher (2017­–2018).

We Can Be Heroes’ Yaya Gosselin and Vivien Lyra Blair on Sequel Ideas for Their Characters

Vivien Lyra Blair’s Net Worth

Vivien Lyra Blair’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. The majority of her earnings come from her acting roles in movies and TV shows. She started her career as a child actor and has since appeared in a number of successful projects. Vivien’s net worth will continue to grow as she takes on new roles and continues to work in the entertainment industry.

Vivien Lyra Blair’s Early Life

Vivien Lyra Blair was born on December 5, 2002, in Los Angeles, California. Her parents are filmmakers Leah Hollman and Sean Blair. She has an older sister named Stella Blair. Vivien’s paternal grandfather is actor Eric Blair, better known by his stage name Howie Mandel. Vivien’s great-uncle is Canadian actor Marshall Brickman.

Vivien Lyra Blair’s Acting Career



Vivien Lyra Blair’s first role was as Young Fiona in the 2016 movie, “The Witch.” The following year, she had a small role in the film, “Brimstone.” In 2018, Blair starred as the lead character, Joe Lamb, in the horror film, “A Quiet Place.” The film was a commercial and critical success. That same year, Blair also appeared in the movies, “Bird Box” and “Native Son.”

In 2019, Blair starred as Emma Geller-Green in the television series, “Friends from College.” The show was cancelled after two seasons. That same year, she also appeared in an episode of the anthology series,”Room 104.”

As of 2020, Vivien Lyra Blair has a net worth of $1 million.

Vivien Lyra Blair’s Personal Life

Vivien Lyra Blair was born on September 1, 2004, in San Diego, California, USA. Her mother is of English and Irish descent while her father is of Costa Rican decent. Vivien has an older sister named Lyra Blair.

Vivien’s parents got divorced when she was only two years old, and she was raised by her mother in Los Angeles. Vivien’s interest in acting began at a very young age as she would often put on shows for her family and friends. When Vivien was five years old, she started taking acting classes and appeared in a number of local theater productions.

In 2016, Vivien made her television debut when she was cast as the young version of Carrie Coon’s character on the HBO series “The Leftovers.” The following year, Vivien landed the role of Regan Mac Neil in the horror remake “The Conjuring 2.” Vivien has also appeared in the films “A Dog’s Journey” (2019) and “No Time to Die” (2020).

Vivien Lyra Blair’s Awards and Nominations

Vivien Lyra Blair is a young actress known for her work on the show Atypical and the film A Quiet Place. She has won numerous awards for her work, including a Satellite Award, an Imagen Award, and a Young Artist Award. In addition to her acting career, Vivien has also appeared in numerous commercials and music videos. She is currently worth an estimated $3 million.

Vivien Lyra Blair Loves Cats and Monkeys look at her latest instagram Posts:

Vivien Lyra Blair’s Upcoming Projects



Vivien Lyra Blair is an upcoming American actress who is best known for her role as Regan in the 2019 horror film “A Quiet Place Part II”. She has also starred in the 2020 drama film “The Too Close” and will appear in an upcoming episode of the HBO series “The Outsider”, and Obi-Wan Kenobi also.

Blair’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million as of 2020. This includes her earnings from acting roles, as well as any other outside projects or endorsements.

Vivien Lyra Blair’s Fans and Influence



Blair’sbreakout role was as the lead in the film A Girl Missing (2019), which debuted at the Tokyo International Film Festival. The actress has also appeared in short films, including Susan (2019) and Stuck (2017). Vivien Lyra Blair’s movie career is on the rise, and she is quickly gaining fans and influence.

In addition to her work in film, Vivien Lyra Blair has also appeared in commercials for major brands such as Samsung and Coca-Cola. She has also been featured in magazines such as Vogue and Teen Vogue. Vivien Lyra Blair’s net worth is currently estimated to be $1 million.

Vivien Lyra Blair’s Legacy

Actress Vivien Lyra Blair has already left her mark on the entertainment industry at just 16 years old. She is best known for her role as Rue in the HBO series “Euphoria” and as Young Tony in the 2019 remake of “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” While her career is just getting started, Vivien has already amassed an impressive list of credits and awards.

In 2020, Vivien was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film for her role in “Euphoria.” She has also won several awards for her role in “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” including a Hollywood Critics Association Award and a Teen Choice Award. In addition to her work on television and film, Vivien has also done voice work for the animated series “The X’s” and video games such as ” gears of War 4.”

Vivien’s Net Worth isn’t public yet because she is still a minor. However, she is sure to amass a sizable fortune over the course of her career.

Vivien Lyra Blair’s Place in Hollywood

Vivien Lyra Blair is an American actress. She is known for her role as Regan MacNeil in the HBO max series The Exorcist and as Young Viola in the film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Vivien began her career as a child actress, appearing in various commercials and television shows. In 2019, she made her film debut in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The following year, she was cast as Regan MacNeil in the HBO max series The Exorcist. Vivien’s performance in the series has been praised by critics. In 2020, she appeared in the Netflix film Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker. Vivien has also appeared in the music video for Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” and the short film Starfish. As of 2021, Vivien Lyra Blair’s net worth is $3 million.