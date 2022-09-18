Pruitt Taylor Vince is an American actor who has appeared in a variety of television shows and movies. He is most well-known for his role as Otis in the HBO series Oz. He has also appeared in movies such as Mississippi Burning, The Devil’s Rejects, and The Last Exorcism. Vince has had a long and successful career in Hollywood, and his work has earned him both critical and commercial acclaim. He has also amassed a sizable fortune over the years. Here is a look at Pruitt Taylor Vince’s movies and net worth.

Pruitt Taylor Vince: An Introduction



Pruitt Taylor Vince (born July 5, 1960) is an American character actor. He often plays troubled, sinister or neurotic characters in supporting roles. He’s had a consistent career in television and film since the early 1990s.

Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Vince developed an early interest in acting while attending high school. After graduation he moved to New York City where he studied acting with Stella Adler. Vince made his screen debut in 1981 with a small role in the NBC daytime soap opera Guiding Light. The following year he appeared in his first feature film, Heavy Metal, followed by a role in The Pride of Jesse Hallam (1982).

Pruitt Taylor Vince: Movies and Net Worth

Pruitt Taylor Vince is an American actor who has appeared in a number of movies and television shows. He is perhaps best known for his roles in the movies Mississippi Burning, Nursey, and The Dead Zone. He has also appeared in the TV series Lost, The Walking Dead, and Numb3rs.

Vince was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 1960. He began his acting career in the early 1980s, appearing in a number of regional theater productions. His first major film role was in the 1988 movie Mississippi Burning. He has since appeared in over two dozen movies, including The Legend of Bagger Vance, Con Air, and 19Going on 30. He has also had recurring roles on the TV series Lost, The Walking Dead, and Numb3rs.

Vince’s net worth is estimated to be $3 million.

Pruitt Taylor Vince: Acting Career

Pruitt Taylor Vince’s acting career began in the mid-1980s. He has starred in a number of movies and television shows over the years, including “The Crow,” “Deadwood,” “Glee,” “Nashville” and more. He has also had roles in a number of stage productions. As of 2019, Pruitt Taylor Vince’s net worth is $3 million.

Pruitt Taylor Vince: Directing and Producing



Pruitt Taylor Vince is an American character actor, director, and producer. He has appeared in over one hundred television and film roles. He is perhaps best known for his role as Otis in Mississippi Burning, garbage man Jerry Mackey in Wild Things, kidnapper William Bibbiani in Con Air, Detective Doyle in The Mentalist, and murderer Henry Francis Cole in American History X.

Vince began his career as a stage actor in the 1970s. He has since appeared in a wide variety of television shows and movies, including guest starring roles on Miami Vice, Tales from the Crypt, L.A. Law, JAG, The A-Team, Moonlighting, Nashville Star, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Dexter, Burn Notice, Justified, mediums Psych and Longmire. In film he has appeared in Mississippi Burning (1988), Perfect Strangers (1986), The Principal (1987), Miracles (1986), At Close Range (1986), Riot (1985), Streets of Fire (1984), Tango & Cash (1989), Predator 2 (1990), article Con Air (1997) JFK (1991), Cape Fear (1991) Wild Things1998) Signs

In recent years Vince has taken on more behind-the-scenes roles as director and producer. In 2010 he made his feature film directorial debut with the psychological thriller Mother’s Day. He has also directed episodes of Cold Case Files

Pruitt Taylor Vince: Notable Film and Television Roles



Pruitt Taylor Vince (born July 5, 1960) is an American actor. He has made numerous appearances in film and television.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of his more notable roles include:

murder suspect Benning in Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (1986),

Coca-Cola factory boss Bill Boggs in Mississippi Burning (1988),

mentally challenged canal worker Danny McGrath in Naked (1993),

executioner Percy Wetmore in The Green Mile (1999),

con artist Lyle Davis in Life (1999), and

Detective Leo Jaroslav in Cold Case (2003-2010).

Pruitt Taylor Vince: Awards and Nominations

Pruitt Taylor Vince: Awards and Nominations Bird Box 2



Vince has been nominated for two Saturn Awards:

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series for Murder One (1996)

Best Guest Starring Role on Television for Crossing Jordan (2003)

Pruitt Taylor Vince: Personal Life



Pruitt Taylor Vince (born July 5, 1960) is an American character actor who has made many appearances in film and television. He has had recurring roles in the television series The Mentalist, Medium, Miss congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, Partners and 3rd Watch. He also appeared in the TV mini-series From The Earth To The Moon. On film, Vince had a supporting role in the Academy Award-nominated film Mississippi Burning as well as notable roles in Con Air and 21 Grams.

Net Worth:

Vince’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million dollars.

Pruitt Taylor Vince: Philanthropy



Pruitt Taylor Vince (born July 5, 1960) is an American character actor who has made many appearances in film and television. He is perhaps best known for his roles in Mississippi Burning, Unbreakable, Constantine and The Mentalist.

In addition to his work in entertainment, Vince is also known for his philanthropy. He has worked with a number of charitable organizations over the years, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Pruitt Taylor Vince: What’s Next?

Pruitt Taylor Vince has been keeping busy lately with a number of different projects. He can next be seen in the upcoming film “The Girl on the Train” starring Emily Blunt. He is also set to appear in the TV series “Hap and Leonard” and the film “Logan Lucky.” As for his net worth, it is estimated to be around $3 million.

Pruitt Taylor Vince: Legacy



Pruitt Taylor Vince (born July 5, 1960) is an American character actor who has made many appearances in film and television. He has had supporting roles in a number of films, including Mississippi Burning, Napoleon Dynamite, Heavy, The Greatest Game Ever Played, Four Christmases and Con Air. He also appeared in the HBO series Deadwood as Francis Wolcott and in the FX series Justified as Boyd Crowder’s right-hand man Johnny.