The Netflix Original Series, “Stranger Things,” was created by the Duffer Brothers and released in 2016. The show is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, and focuses on several missing children whose disappearances are connected to a terrible monster. The show has been praised for its imaginative use of 1980s pop culture references and has since earned more than two dozen Emmy Awards nominations.

In this article, we’ll take a look at one young actor from the show: Millie Bobby Brown.

Millie Bobby Brown was born on the 19th of February 2004 in Marbella, Spain but grew up in Britain and has been making movies since she was three years old. She’s best known for her role as Eleven in the Netflix series, “Stranger Things.” Brown made her acting debut as a young Princess Tilda in “Once Upon a Time.”

The storyline of the Stranger Things

Before being cast as Eleven, Brown was also considered to play Rue in “The Hunger Games. She’s appeared in numerous advertisements, including MasterCard’s 2013 campaign. She was nominated for “Character Breakthrough Performance” at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2017. The following year, Brown starred as Six in the Disney XD show “Wizards of Waverly Place.” She has also appeared in the movies “Hounddog,” “Arthur: A Time to Love. A Time to Dance,” and the short film, “The F Word.” Brown played Raven in the Netflix Original Series, “13 Reasons Why” from 2016-to 2017. She has since become a main cast member on the show. As of May 2018, Millie is still a popular performer for Disney but mainly for her role in “Stranger Things.

Names of the characters in the Stranger Things

Here are the celebrity names mentioned below:

Dacre Montgomery as Billy Hargrove

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

Mark Steger as The Monster

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley

Shannon Purser as Barbara

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan

Amybeth McNulty as Vickie

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Brown is best friends with Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown

They have known each other since childhood and lived next door to each other when they were fourteen years old. It was at the age of 4 that Brown had her first movie role in a film about the Holocaust in which she played a young victim called Hannah Weiss. She has been a spokesperson for Elle Girl UK. She was inspired to pursue acting after watching the movie “The Princess Diaries.” She is also a fan of “Harry Potter” and is fond of reading, playing the piano, and hanging out with friends.

Stranger Things sparked similar projects from other famous filmmakers

Including Jordan Peele’s “Us,” the follow-up to his hit film “Get Out,” which features mysterious monsters that look like shaved gorillas. The only other references to true monsters in “Stranger Things” are among a few episodes’ brief sequences featuring The Mind Flayer, which resembles a squid, and the Demogorgon, which looks like an octopus. In addition, the “Stranger Things” monster was inspired by the 1979 short film “The Beast in the Basement,” and the 1987-88 Cartoon Network show “B.C.” However, technology in today’s world has changed so much that we can’t help but wonder when or if our next project will be inspired by an actual scientific discovery and how it might impact our lives.