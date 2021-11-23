We love how autumn turns into winter, allowing us to upgrade our wardrobe. In addition, everyone gets excited to try on new fashion trends and ideas that come with the cold breeze.

It is not like we do not enjoy ourselves styling for the hot weather. However, the cold season brings with it the option to explore many choices and options to dress up. But, winter also means putting on a lot of layers to stay warm.

However, just because it is super chilly does not mean you have to give up on fashion and style. It gives you a chance to show your creative side to others by dressing up. Winters allow you to explore multiple styling options with your stylish jackets and long thick coats. Always keep in mind that layering yourself is a must no matter what you are wearing.

Here are 7 clothing tips for you to explore on how to style up for the fall and winter seasons.

1. Layer Up Yourself

Have you ever wondered why layering always trends in the cold season? Because it is the easiest and most practical way to protect yourself from the cold. You might worry about layers ruining your look and making your body appear uneven, but you can cover the layers under cute winter outfits. In this way, you will stay warm and still look trendy.

Buy a lightweight vest or a thin puffer to wear under your clothes. Three layers are essential for you to stay protected from the cold. The base layer should be a turtleneck, something made of thick fleece in the middle, and the outer layer should be a long warm coat or thick furred jacket. It is not only about piling on warm clothes, but you can always play with the colors of your inner and outer layers. Spice up your outfit by blending colors that complement each other.

2. Go for Fitted Clothes

We often hear that tight clothes enhance your body shape. They make your figure appear prominent. Along with shaping up your body, they help prevent the cold breeze from penetrating your skin, so wearing tight-fitted clothes in winters is essential. These sorts of clothes will help you look fashionably elegant and save you from catching a cold on freezing days.

Choose your skinny jeans over the wide leg and the fitted top over the baggy one but do not forget to cover yourself properly. Wear fleeced leggings under your pants and a thick tight inner under your shirt. If you do not plan on putting on multiple layers, make sure the fitted clothes you have chosen must be woolen or fleece. Keep it stylish but do not forget the winter essentials.

3. Change the Style Game with Your Boots

Boots never run out of fashion and use. They are the ultimate footwear for winter that could amp up your overall look keeping you warm and safe. Before you go shopping for your winter footwear, check if your wardrobe has enough pairs of boots because you can never get enough of them even if you got a hundred. It does not matter if you think your boots have gotten old-fashioned; you can still rock the look with that old pair you have.

If you live where it snows a lot, get boots that prevent slipping on the ice and have a strong grip. Always wear socks under your boots to save yourself from frostbite. You can wear boots with a short dress and fleece leggings. You can also pair them with skinny jeans or turn-ups to steal the show. There are various boots, including Chelsea boots, ankle boots, thigh-high boots, combat boots, etc. Get the ones that suit you the best.

4. Add A Belt to Your Coat

Wearing basic coats on a daily gets super boring by the mid-winter. It becomes exhausting putting on the same coat every day as there is no other choice except to wear them for the sake of cold. If you want to add new life to your coat, belt it up from the waist. This would also help define your body shape. Cinching your coat will make it look like a brand new coat and transform the entire appearance. This trick would work with any sort of short, long, or puffer coat, so you do not have to worry about getting a specific one to belt it.

We have often seen girls around us belting princess coats and rocking them. If you think you are bad at styling coats, then start with the simplest ones. Go for a reefer coat and pair it with a belt of the same color. However, some of you might like to play with different colors. Opt for a nude-colored coat and cinch it with a vibrant-colored belt. You do not have to buy a bulk of belts; getting one and styling it with different coats would also do the magic.

5. Hats and Beanies

As winters and fall approach us, we splurge mostly to get our favorite branded coats and boots, but you should not forget to spend on hats and beanies as they play an essential role in styling your look. You can wear it in different ways to change your look. It does not matter if you are fighting the cold or leveling up your style game; you can always trust a beanie.

Hats provide many various options. Each one of them expresses something unique. If you are wearing a hat only to protect yourself from the cold, try the standard way. It covers both of your ears, keeping you warm and safe. Cuff your hat once if it is a casual office meeting or one of your bad hair days. Go for a classic fisherman look if you are going for a hangout with friends or to a party. Roll your beanie twice and keep it on the top of your head to keep it classy and stylish. As soon as you get your hands on your favorite hats, you will love styling them with every outfit you wear.

6. Play With Scarves And Mufflers

If you think your coat or outfit is not warm enough, then make sure you wear a muffler or a woolen scarf around your neck. The muffler is a versatile accessory that also helps you layering yourself and gives the finishing touch to your outfit. Go for the muffler that matches your outfit if you want a monochrome look. If you want a vibrant look, then opt for a scarf with bright shades. Printed scarves add a lot more life to your personality. Simply knot it to keep it cool, or let it hang for a casual look.

Mufflers are a great idea to wrap around twice under your coat or jacket. A lightweight scarf would also work as it would not overheat your body indoors nor let you catch a cold outdoors but make sure you wrap it around your neck nicely. If you are wearing dull-colored clothes, spice it up with a hint of a bright-colored muffler or scarf. You can also match the color of your muffler with the shirt you wear underneath your jacket. If you are tired of wearing the same coat daily, you can freshen it up by changing your scarves. This would give you winter vibes along with keeping your body warm.

7. Mix and Match

When we talk about fashion, there is no limit to it. We all love to shop for cute and trendy clothes for different seasons, specifically winter, as there are many online options. However, this does not mean you have to redo your closet every year with new clothes. If you want to refresh your wardrobe, you would have to renew clothes that you already own, which means mixing and matching different stuff to create a new look.

Winter is the best time to blend things and create a brand-new look. If you go for the same sweatshirt and pants every time you open up your cupboard, you should not forget there’s a lot more you could do, and there are so many choices out there. You can still look cute and trendy along with keeping yourself warm. Even the most boring looks can be accessorized and turn out to be eye-catching. Your old boots and turtlenecks can look chic again, giving you the same warmth they used to. They just have to be paired up with stylish pieces and matched rightly. As most of you have multiple pairs of boots, you can pair them with the same colored sweatshirt. Pair your favorite ripped jeans pant with high-heeled boots and a funky woolen top.

The Takeaway!

As we often run out of options and ideas quickly, these tips will help you always keep your fall and winter style on point. You can still rock the outfit and look adorable by exploring the option to layer up. The fall and winter seasons bring us an opportunity to unleash our inner fashion queen. You just have to choose the right colors and clothes according to your skin tone and body. Click to explore trending options further through the website to check some amazing winter collections that you have been looking for.