All of Us Are Dead is a gripping post-apocalyptic series that will leave you on the edge of your seat. In a world where most of the population has been wiped out, zombies are everywhere, those who remain are fighting for survival. Follow the characters as they journey across a ravaged landscape in search of food, shelter, and safety. This series will definitely keep you entertained from beginning to end! All of Us Are Dead is a zombie apocalyptic horror series that has been widely praised by audiences.

What is the movie about?

The movies follow the students of the local school who are faced with a terrible dilemma when they discover that their science experiment has gone wrong. With no food or water in sight, and communication cut off by government order because it’s too dangerous for anyone outside those inside to know what is happening there–the students must use whatever equipment around campus can help them protect themselves from being partaking Kreigers turned loose on this battlefield!

The series is going to have a second season

In an interview with daily, director Lee Jae Gyu said, The actors and staff of this production deserve recognition for their dedication. To see all these countries come together in support will be an incredible feeling that we can’t wait to share with everyone!

Asked about the possibility of a next season, director Lee Jae Kyu agreed that it would be great to continue.

Is season two coming soon?

As for now, there has been to date for the release. The director has just said that he will be continuing the second season. Hence, considering the production and filming of the series it seems the series might come by next year or later this year.

Why you should watch All of Us Are Dead?

This is a Korean series that has all the elements to be successful. All of us are dead, this drama does not disappoint; it has everything you want in a Zombie apocalypse story: action, suspense, mystery, and romance. The first two episodes alone were amazing! All of Us Are Dead is definitely worth watching if you’re looking for something new and exciting.

The crew of All of Us Are Dead

The series is based on Now at Our School by Joo Dong-Geun. It is created by Lee Jae-you, Chun Sung-il, and Kim Nam-Su. The series was directed under Lee Jae-you and Kim Nam-sun’s direction. The screenwriting is done by Chun Sung-il.

Critic reviews of All of Us Are Dead

The website Rotten Tomatoes reported an approval rating of 81% based on 16 reviews, with the average score being 6.9/10. The site critical review reads, “All of Us Are Dead loses some of its bites with an overlong season, its emotional grounding puts enough of meat on the bone. IGN noted the series for being chilling, thrilling, and a bit exhausting. It rated the series 7 out of 10.

All of Us Are Dead is a popular series in Korea and worldwide. All of Us Are Dead was praised for managing to retain the spirit of its source material while also making it work as a good horror. All of Us Are Dead first episode received praise for being well-paced and having some cool animation tricks that make it stand out from other zombie shows. All twelve episodes are dark, fast-moving, action-packed stories delivered with a lot of gusto by an excellent acting cast. This post-apocalyptic series has been made available on the Netflix platform.

The cast of All of Us Are Dead season 1

It stars Park Ji-hu as Nam On-jo, Yoon Chan-young as Lee Cheong-san, Cho Yi-Hyun as Choi Nam-era, Park Solomon as Lee Su-took, Yoo In-soo as Yoon Gwi-Nam, Lee Yoo-mi as Lee Na-Yeon. So, stay connected to more about the updates on season 2 of “All of Us Are Dead”.