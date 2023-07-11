Amazon Prime Day 2023 is just around the corner, and it promises to be one of the year’s most significant shopping events. The two-day event will kick off on July 11 at 3 a.m. Eastern time and run through July 12. This year, Amazon Prime members can expect to find incredible deals on popular brands like Lancôme, Kérastase, Peloton, Victoria’s Secret, YETI, The Drop, and Sony, as well as new Amazon-exclusive deals from D’Amelio Footwear, OPI, and Alo Yoga.

But Amazon isn’t the only retailer offering significant discounts during Prime Day. Many other retailers are also offering competing sales during the event. Here are some of the stores to keep an eye on:

Walmart offers its “Deals for Days” event during Prime Day, which will run from July 11 through July 14. The event will feature discounts on electronics, home goods, fashion, and more.

Target: Target also offers its “Deal Days” event during Prime Day, which will run from July 11 through July 13. The event will feature discounts on electronics, home goods, fashion, and more.

Best Buy: Best Buy offers its “Bigger Deal Savings Event” during Prime Day, which will run from July 11 through July 13. The event will feature discounts on electronics, appliances, and more.

Macy’s: Macy’s is offering its “Black Friday in July” event during Prime Day, which will run from July 8 through July 13. The event will feature discounts on clothing, home goods, and more.

Kohl’s: Kohl’s is offering its “Wow Deals” event during Prime Day, which will run from July 11 through July 13. The event will feature discounts on clothing, home goods, and more.

It’s important to note that many of these retailers require a membership or subscription to take advantage of their deals. For example, Walmart’s “Deals for Days” event is only available to Walmart+ members, while Target’s “Deal Days” event is only available to Target Circle members.

If you’re a Prime member, you can also access deals at Amazon-owned stores like Whole Foods Market and Amazon Books. Plus, Prime members can take advantage of free two-day shipping on millions of items and other perks like Prime Video and Prime Music.

Overall, Amazon Prime Day 2023 promises to be an exciting event for shoppers looking to save big on various products. With so many retailers offering competing sales, there will be plenty of options for shoppers to choose from.

However, it’s essential to be aware of the potential downsides of these sales events. Some retailers may use limited-time offers and countdown clocks to create a sense of urgency and pressure shoppers into making purchases they may not have otherwise made. Additionally, some deals may not be as good as they appear, so it’s essential to research and compare prices before purchasing.

That said, if you’re a savvy shopper and do your due diligence, you can find some great deals during Amazon Prime Day 2023 and competing sales events. So mark your calendars, set your alarms, and get ready to save on some of the year’s hottest products!