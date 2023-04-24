Mike Wheeler is a fictional character from the popular Netflix original series “Stranger Things.” He is one of the main characters in the show and is played by actor Finn Wolfhard. Here is a brief biography of Mike Wheeler:

Mike is a young boy living in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, in the 1980s. He is part of a group of friends that includes Will Byers, Dustin Henderson, and Lucas Sinclair. Mike is the group’s de facto leader and is known for his quick thinking and resourcefulness.

Throughout the series, Mike is shown to be very protective of his friends, particularly Eleven, a young girl with psychokinetic abilities who joins the group in season one. Mike’s relationship with Eleven is a significant plot point throughout the series, as the two become close friends and develop romantic feelings for each other.

As for Finn Wolfhard’s movies, here are some of his notable roles:

“It” (2017) and “It Chapter Two” (2019): Wolfhard played the role of Richie Tozier in these horror films based on the novel by Stephen King.

“The Goldfinch” (2019): Wolfhard played the younger version of Boris in this drama film, based on the novel by Donna Tartt.

“The Turning” (2020): Wolfhard played the role of Miles Fairchild in this horror film, based on the novella “The Turn of the Screw” by Henry James.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (2021): Wolfhard played the role of Trevor Spengler in this science fiction comedy film, which is a sequel to the original “Ghostbusters” films.