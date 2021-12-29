Atlanta’s Season 3 is coming! Atlanta’s third season and will air on FX in the US. Atlanta follows three people Earn, Alfred, and Van, as they work their way up through the problems to better their lives and those of their families. Atlanta is written by and stars Donald Glover, who also plays Lando in the new Star Wars movies. Atlanta’s second season was one of the most critically acclaimed TV series of 2018, with a 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Atlanta’s third season will start airing on March 24, 2022.

What is Atlanta season 3 about?

Nothing much has been revealed about Atlanta’s third season. Atlanta follows three people Earn, Alfred, and Van, as they work their way up through the problems to better their lives and those of their families. Atlanta is a story of Earnest Marks, a young man who returns to Atlanta. He needs money and decides to start managing his cousin Alfred Miles’ rap career. The two come across different obstacles as they try to break into the Atlanta music scene; meanwhile, the city is facing its own challenges with an increasingly tense relationship between citizens and police officers. Atlanta Season Three will follow that journey as it continues in 2022 on FX!

Atlanta’s third season has been highly anticipated, and for good reason! The first two seasons were both amazing and very different from each other. It’ll be interesting to see what direction the show takes this time around. We can expect more great writing, humor, and drama as the characters continue to grow and change. Atlanta is sure to keep us entertained for another ten episodes! Be sure to tune in when it airs on FX this fall.

Who will be seen in Atlanta Season 3?

The show features a large ensemble cast with Donald Glover playing Earnest “Earn” Marks, Brian Tyree Henry as Alfred Miles, Lakeith Stanfield as Darius Claybourne, Zazie Beetz as Vanessa ‘Van’ Keefer. The story has been written by Donald Glover.

ICYMI: Atlanta Season 3 will officially premiere in March of 2022. https://t.co/TnbHPBYH79 pic.twitter.com/4mNDeAiVE3 — IGN (@IGN) December 25, 2021

When is Atlanta season 3 coming?

The most awaited season 2 of Atlanta will be coming on March 24, 2022. The new season will have 10 episodes in total. In the meantime, be sure to catch up on Seasons One and Two so that you're all caught up when the new season airs. However, for cooling down your curiosity you can watch the official trailer of season 3 to get a sneak-peak into the movie.

What is the cast saying about Atlanta season 3?

" Atlanta is one of the most amazing experiences I've ever had. From Season One to Season Two, my character has grown so much. And I think that's true for all the characters in Atlanta," Brian Tyree Henry said about his experience in Atlanta and what to expect from Atlanta season three. Donald Glover had this to say: "I'm really happy with where it ended up. FX was like 'Hey, do you want to do a third season?' and I was like 'Sure.' It's always been kind of designed as a trilogy, this story of Earn."

Atlanta season three will definitely not disappoint its viewers with all kinds of new things coming their way – especially comedy, more drama, some suspenseful moments as well as a great soundtrack that Atlanta is known for.