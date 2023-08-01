Brian J. Smith is an American actor who has become a rising star in Hollywood in recent years. He was born on October 12, 1981, in Allen, Texas, and grew up in a family of educators. His mother was a high school English teacher, and his father was a principal. Despite his parents’ professions, Smith was drawn to the arts from a young age and began acting in school plays.

Here are some frequently asked questions about Brian J. Smith:

What are some of Brian J. Smith’s most famous roles?

Brian J. Smith is perhaps best known for his role as Will Gorski in the Netflix series “Sense8,” which ran from 2015 to 2018. He also gained recognition for his role as Lieutenant Matthew Scott in the Syfy series “Stargate Universe,” which aired from 2009 to 2011. In addition, Smith has appeared in several stage productions, including the 2013 revival of “The Glass Menagerie,” for which he received a Tony Award nomination.

What is Brian J. Smith’s net worth?

As of 2023, Brian J. Smith‘s net worth is estimated at around $2 million. While this may seem low compared to some of his Hollywood peers, Smith is still relatively early in his career and has the potential to earn much more in the coming years.

What is Brian J. Smith’s personal life like?

Brian J. Smith is known for being private about his personal life, but he has revealed in interviews that he is gay. In a 2019 interview with Attitude magazine, he came out publicly, discussing the challenges of being a gay actor in Hollywood.

What are some of Brian J. Smith’s other interests and hobbies?

In addition to acting, Brian J. Smith is an avid traveler and has visited dozens of countries worldwide. He has shared some of his travel experiences on social media and has even written about his travels for publications like Condé Nast Traveler.

Smith is also passionate about fitness and has spoken in interviews about his love of running and weightlifting. He has even run several marathons and half-marathons over the years.

What is Brian J. Smith working on now?

As of 2023, Brian J. Smith has several projects in the works. He is set to star in the upcoming NBC drama series “La Brea,”

