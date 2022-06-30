The “butt” is made up of the gluteal muscle group, and it contains the gluteus maximus, gluteus medius and gluteus minimus. The beauty of the squat is that it works all three of these muscles in one exercise. As you perform these exercises, they will make it so that your butt gets bigger. Therefore, doing squats can make your butt bigger.

How Do Squats Make Your Butt Bigger?

In order to have a bigger butt, you must do exercises that develop the gluteal muscles. According to the Journal of Sports Science & Medicine, the squat is one of the most effective exercises for accomplishing this goal.

Squats offer several benefits, including stronger knee joints, hamstrings, calves and quadriceps. It also improves your athletic performance. Additional benefits of squats include an improvement in body flexibility, a stronger lower back, weight loss and the burning of fat.

More Benefits of Squats

When you start doing squats, you will begin to notice that your glutes and hips have an increased amount of muscle mass. The exercise is great for butts of every size. For example, a larger butt will be smaller as squats start to reduce the fat. A smaller butt will grow larger as you increase your muscle mass.

How Do You Do a Simple Squat?

You perform a simple squat by doing the following steps:

Step 1

With your arms by your sides, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Look forward, keep your chest up and tighten your core.

Step 2

Bend your knees as if you are about to sit down in a chair and then push your hips backward.

Step 3

With your thighs parallel to the floor, hold the stance for one second and then return to your starting position. Assist this movement by lifting your arms slightly as you push up.

Building a Bigger Butt

Building a bigger butt means that you must do more than squats. Squats are a necessary beginning but focusing on this one thing is the wrong approach. According to Legion Athletics, “… you should spend the majority of your time in the gym doing exercises like squats, deadlifts, hip thrusts and lunges, and leaving exercises like cable pull throughs, back extensions, and donkey kicks until the end of your workout.”

When to Increase Your Workout

Once your gluteal muscles begin to grow, you may wish to keep it going. After you have been doing squats for a while, you may notice that you have reached a plateau. When this occurs, you can increase the number of reps, increase the weight or increase the speed. Lifting weights and increasing the amount you lift as time goes by is what is going to help you build a bigger butt.

Supplements for a Bigger Butt

In addition to the exercises listed above, supplements will help you speed up the process of building a bigger butt.