Cruel Summer Season 1 is a popular American drama specifically concerning teens. It is much loved and appreciated due to the carrying of different emotions in the form of suspense, jealousy, hatred etc. The first season widely talks about the meeting of two girls in their teens over the course of three seasons that is 1993, 1994 and 1995 and how the suspense of disbelief starts soon after one girl disappears.

Story of Cruel Summer Season 1

Kate Wallis and Jeannette Turner were doing the main roles and how the sequence of events turned into legal battle is to be seen in the first part. Kate Wallis accused Jeannette of not helping her (in spite she could) which brought the case into the legal front where Jeannette hit back at her filing a defamation case due to tarnishing her image. The show has spread over an extensive period of time that is for three significant summers. The real story was there for all of the viewers to know about the whereabouts of Kate. It came to light that she was actually living with Martin Harris who is vice principal of the school.

During the period of Kate missing, Jeannette started living in her popularity by fabricating the friendship.

Kate and Jeanette take back their cases on legal front after thinking on matured grounds regarding the sequence of events. However, as mentioned earlier Kate (who willingly chose to live in Martin’s house) was sure that Jeanette saw her at Martin’s house but she chose not to raise voice or act as a source of help to rescue her.

However, Jeannette had a passion for being a rebellious teen who had a liking for breaking into the house of Martin (who was a new owner as he had purchased the house from her father). Even though she was adamant in refuting the claims that she had never seen Kate in the house, but the truth was something else. She knew very well the reality that Kate was actually there. While the episode was nearing its end, Kate was calling for her rescue from the basement as her voice did reach Jeannette. This fact proved that she was trying in her efforts to steal the life of Kate. The end of the season saw how Kate has sued Jeanette as a way to distract the masses from reality, since she was in love with Martin. But later on, she somehow retracted her case due to the belief that Jeannette actually couldn’t see her.

Kate has gone to live with vice-principal Martin Harris

The beginning of Cruel Summer Season 1 saw Martin Harris and Kate have liking for each other which soon developed into being in a relationship. Typically with teens who often find happiness initially, the same holds true for them where they were happy for the first six months, but later on Kate wanted to break up due to being home sick. However, it doesn’t go well with Martin who as a way to safeguard himself locks Kate in the basement in order to take revenge thus turning their relationship into hatred and a rebellion. Importantly, their relationship has become more of a prisoner and hostage.

Annabelle is the gun of Martin Harris

Initially Martin takes out the gun with the aim to kill himself but decides otherwise. However, in the heat of the moment and the times of suspense, Kate grabs the gun and shoots him in self-defense.

Mallory witnessed Kate in the house of Martin

Mallory Higgins (Harley Quinn Smith) who was earlier the best friend of Jeannette and now he is Kate’s confidant. The two had a sudden attraction too.

Cast of Cruel Summer Season 1

Olivia Holt

Kate Wallis

Chiara Aurelia

Jeanette Turner

Froy Gutierrez

Jamie Henson

Harley Quinn Smith

Mallory Higgins

Allius Barnes

Vince Fuller

Blake Lee

Martin Harris

Michael Landes

Greg Turner

Brooklyn Sudano

Angela Prescott

Nathaniel Ashton

Ben

Bert V. Royal

Creator

Jessica Biel

Executive Producer

Tia Napolitano

Executive Producer

Michelle Purple

Executive Producer

Bert V. Royal

Executive Producer

Max Winkler

Director

What you will learn from Cruel Summer Season 1?

There are series of learning experiences right from the first to nine episodes. For example, how Martin groomed Kate and they had a liking for each other, even been in a six months relationship, but she was confined to the basement. Similarly, another one of the most noteworthy learning aspects is how the friendship of Kate and Jeannette turned sour as there had been legal battles from both the sides. Similarly, later on with the passing of episodes, how the friendship of Jeanette with Mallory turned sour too. Also, how Jeanette had the keys to break the house of Martin. Likewise, things changed for her.

Cruel Summer Season 1 Ending

Those who have watched “Cruel Summer” know that a big part of the show was devoted to how Kate was dealing with the traumatic experience. Post her release from the confinement, she undergoes an extensive therapy where she was held hostage in a basement. She somehow found comfort in the company of “Annabelle” where she has so much of emotional downpour. Season 2 of this show will be released in Upcoming months, Read Latest Updates about this show here.

There was a never ending suspense lengthening till the final episode where it was finally revealed that Annabelle was actually a firearm and not a human being. But the way Kate found solace in the company of “Annabelle” had made her vent her emotional side, mainly to become light from within.