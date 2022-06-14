Just a few days ago, Amazon announced it will be launching yet another streaming service, this time called Disney+. This is the network’s first foray into streaming services and content creation with the majority of its programming set to be created in-house. This is a big step for Disney+ because the company has had some trouble getting its television portfolio off the ground – though that might change with their acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

Introduction to the Obi-Wan Kenobi

Master Qui-Gon, more to say, have you?

This article, or a section of this article, should be expanded. It’s requested that the article be expanded so they can add some more in-depth detail. Please feel free to remove this message once the article has been expanded. Qui-Gon Jinn originally hails from the planet Coruscant and was a member of the Jedi Order who lived during the last decades of the Galactic Republic.

He was assigned to protect Padmé Amidala and escort her back to Naboo, where she would be crowned Queen. After discovering Anakin Skywalker on Tatooine, Qui-Gon became aware of a powerful Force presence in the boy and believed he was the Chosen One of Jedi prophecy who would bring balance to the Force. He brought Anakin with him to Coruscant for training as a Jedi, where the Council rejected Qui-Gon’s claims that Anakin was the Chosen One.

Names of the characters in the Obi-Wan Kenobi

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Vivien Lyra Blair as Leia Organa

Moses Ingram as Inquisitor Reva

Sung Kang as Fifth Brother

Rya Kihlstedt as Fourth Sister

Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader

Indira Varma as Tala

Rupert Friend as Grand Inquisitor

James Earl Jones as Darth Vader

Kumail Nanjiani as Haja Estree

Marisé Álvarez as Nyche

O’Shea Jackson Jr. as Roken

Benny Safdie as Nari

Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars

Maya Erskine as Sully

Bonnie Piesse as Beru Lars

Simone Kessell as Breha Organa

Indie DesRoches as Corran

The storyline of the Obi-Wan Kenobi

There was an old Jedi Master who served the Galactic Republic and defended the peaceful planet of Naboo with his two apprentices, Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi. But fate had different things in mind for our protagonist. One fateful day Qui-Gon Jinn is killed by a Sith Lord on an unknown planet with the help of his apprentice Darth Maul. Obi-Wan Kenobi, his friend, and Master, then feel a strong urge to take revenge on Maul and his Sith master.

He tries to persuade the Jedi High Council that Maul must be killed. But they don’t agree or understand and Obi-Wan is exiled from the Jedi Order. He decides that the Anacan system is the best place to train and he goes there with his longtime companion, the astromech droid R2-D2.

The writer of Obi-Wan Kenobi says they all take canon “very, very carefully.”

Last night on the “Women of Star Wars” panel at Star Wars Celebration 2016 in London, Lucasfilm Story Group executive Pablo Hidalgo answered a question from the audience about what is being done to ensure that the new books and other products coming out fit with what happened in previous books. Hidalgo assured everyone that it was not a matter of picking and choosing which elements of their stories should be considered canon or not.

So, what are your thoughts on Obi-Wan Kenobi?