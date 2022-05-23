The cast of Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 continues to grow with the addition of Florian Munteanu. He is best known for his role as Victor in the movie Creed. In Vikings: Valhalla, he will play a character named Bulger. Bulger is a “barbarian warrior who joins Lacerta’s forces.” Munteanu is excited to be a part of the show and says that it has “a great cast and crew.”

The storyline of the Vikings: Valhalla

Vikings: Valhalla Season two is adding some star power to its cast! Florian Munteanu, who you may recognize. Munteanu is just one of the many new additions to the show. Vikings: Valhalla is also adding actors Alex Høgh Andersen and Jordan Patrick Smith. The show is set to focus on the “greatest heroes of the Viking Age.”

Names of the characters Vikings: Valhalla

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson

Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Olaf Haraldsson

Lujza Richter as Liv

Christopher Rygh as Agnarr

Pääru Oja as Arne Gormsson

Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter

Laura Berlin as Emma of Normandy

David Oakes as Earl Godwin

James Ballanger as Hallbjörn

Bradley Freegard as King Canute

Caroline Henderson as Jarl Estrid Haakon

Louis Davison as Prince Edmund

Kenneth M. Christensen as Jarl Nóri

Gavin O’Connor as Ealdorman of Anglia

Mark Huberman as Ealdorman of Sussex

Asbjørn Krogh Nissen as Jarl Kåre

Gavan O’Connor-Duffy as Njall

Barbarians to Vikings: Valhalla: Streaming Historical Thrillers, Ranked

Vikings: Valhalla is adding another cast member for its second season. Florian Munteanu, who played the villain in Creed II, has joined the show in a guest-starring role. Vikings: Valhalla is a spin-off of Vikings and takes place 100 years after the events of Vikings. The show follows the descendants of Vikings as they try to conquer England. Vikings: Valhalla is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Munteanu is best known for his role as the villain in Creed II. He will be playing a character named White Hair in Vikings: Valhalla. White Hair is a warrior who is part of a group of Vikings who are trying to conquer England.

Scenes from Valhalla that went too far in Vikings

Vikings: Valhalla is a show that is not afraid to go to dark places. The show has been known to kill off major characters and shock viewers with its graphic violence. Vikings: Valhalla is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Munteanu’s character White Hair will be a villain in Vikings: Valhalla. Vikings: Valhalla is a spin-off of Vikings. Vikings: Valhalla is set in the 11th century and follows the adventures of a group of Vikings who try to conquer England. Vikings: Valhalla is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Delighted that Vikings: Valhalla is now streaming on Netflix. Working on season 3 scripts now… pic.twitter.com/5Om8cVxAuh — JustinPollard (@JustinPollard) February 25, 2022

The Public reaction to the Vikings: Valhalla

Vikings: Valhalla has been met with mixed reviews. Some people love the show for its brutal violence and dark themes. Other people hate the show for its gratuitous violence and dark themes. Vikings: Valhalla is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Also, the Critics have given Vikings: Valhalla combined reviews.

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you think about Florian Munteanu joining the cast of Vikings: Valhalla?

What do you think of this casting news? Are you excited for Vikings: Valhalla Season two?