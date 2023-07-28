“Good Omens” fans have been speculating about the relationship between Aziraphale and Crowley since the show first premiered. While the two characters share a close bond, it’s never explicitly stated whether or not they are in love with each other. One of the most popular questions among fans is whether or not Aziraphale and Crowley ever kiss.

The Controversial Kiss Scene

In the final episode of the first season of “Good Omens,” Aziraphale and Crowley share a moment where they almost kiss. The scene takes place during the show’s climax, as the two characters are trying to prevent the apocalypse. As they stand in the rain, Aziraphale tells Crowley that he’s glad they’re on the same side, and the two characters lean in for a kiss. However, the moment is interrupted before their lips meet.

The kiss scene has been a point of controversy among fans of the show. Some fans argue that the scene is evidence that Aziraphale and Crowley are in love with each other, while others argue that the scene is simply a moment of tension between the two characters.

The Creators Weigh In

The creators of “Good Omens” have been somewhat ambiguous about the nature of the relationship between Aziraphale and Crowley. In an interview with The Guardian, Neil Gaiman, one of the show’s creators, said that he sees the relationship between the two characters as a “bromance.” However, Gaiman has also acknowledged that the relationship between Aziraphale and Crowley is open to interpretation.

Ultimately, whether or not Aziraphale and Crowley kiss is up to the viewer to decide. While the show doesn’t answer this question definitively, the relationship between the two characters is undeniably complex and multifaceted. Their bond is one of the show’s driving forces, and it’s a testament to the power of friendship and love in the face of adversity.

