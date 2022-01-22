In a classic tale of love, Beauty falls for the Beast and breaks the curse that has been placed on him. This is a story that has been told many times over, in many different ways. But at its heart, it is a story about redemption and love. Beauty and the Beast is one of my favourite Disney movies, and I am sure that many of you feel the same way. But this time Disney is not coming up with another beautiful remake. In fact, Disney is going to bring a prequel series of Beauty and the Beast. Variety has learned exclusively that “Hawkeye” star Fra Fee is going to play a role in the upcoming “Beauty and the Beast” prequel series. A fee will be playing Prince Benoit Berlioz, a handsome childhood friend of LeFou’s sister Tilly.

Who else will be in the prequel series?

We have also got little details about the remaining cast who will include Luke Evans as Gaston, a narcissistic, arrogant hunter, and Josh Gad as LeFou, Gaston’s flamboyant, illiterate assistant. LeFou’s sister Tilly will be played by Briana Middleton.

Well, what will be the series about?

The prequel series is set to take place years before we meet the Belle and the Beast Prince. The series will feature both Gaston and LeFou going on a journey with Tilly. After the surprising revelation, they set out on an adventure connected to Tilly’s past. The prequel series might be received well among the viewers because apart from Belle and her story we know nothing about the world. We will even come to know more about how Gaston caught this attitude and how LeFou ended up being Gaston’s assistant.

What else do w about the prequel series know?

As for now nothing about the storyline or release date has been announced. We just know that the production will begin in spring 2022. ABC Signature will produce. Also, Disney Plus has given the “Beauty and the Beast” series an eight-episode order.

There have been some rumours going around that Disney is planning to release a prequel for Beauty and the Beast. The prequel series is definitely something that the viewers would want to see because Beauty and the Beast is a classic tale of love. People are curious about Belle’s story and what happened before she ever came into contact with Beast. The movie was already popular so it will be interesting to see how the prequel does. There have been no reactions yet but I’m sure people will have mixed feelings about it just like anything else. Some people might love it and some might hate it but that’s okay because that means there will be a discussion about it which is always good for publicity. Disney never fails to entertain their viewers!

Beauty and the Beast critic response

Rotten Tomatoes, gave the film an approval rating of 71% based on 380 reviews, with an average rating of 6.70/10. The website’s critical consensus reads, “With an enchanting cast, beautifully crafted songs, and a painterly eye for detail, Beauty and the Beast offers a faithful yet fresh retelling that honours its beloved source material.” The New York Times praised the performances of both Watson and Stevens and wrote: “It looks good, moves gracefully and leaves a clean and invigorating aftertaste. I almost didn’t recognize the flavour: I think the name for it is joy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The film was also a commercial success, grossing over $1.2 billion worldwide. It is the fifteenth highest-grossing film of all time domestically (adjusted for inflation) and the twenty-second highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. Beauty and The Beast became the first live-action Disney movie to be nominated for an Academy Award in 25 years since 1989’s The Little Mermaid. Emma Watson was also nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the BAFTA Awards, making her one of six women to ever be nominated for both awards.

The Beauty and the Beast became sensational among the viewers. And let’s hope the prequel to catches great attention. Till then stay tuned for more information.